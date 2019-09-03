A new trailer has arrived for Rambo: Last Blood. This mostly new sneak peek is meant for International audiences, and it makes the earlier trailers look tame in comparison. Perhaps you've heard Rambo's fifth big screen adventure compared to a savage take on Home Alone? Well, that's exactly what this brutal new footage gives us.

In Last Blood, When a friend's daughter is kidnapped, Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexico border to bring her home but finds himself up against one of Mexico's most ruthless cartels. As we can see in this latest preview, Sylvester Stallone is taken down by the Cartel on their turf. But when they come back to his ranch, he has a few deadly surprises waiting for them in the form of boobytraps that would make Kevin McCallister proud.

Rambo, the fourth installment in the series released in 2008, still stands as one of the most gory, shocking and absolutely violent movies ever made. Some have wondered how Sylvester Stallone will top the rampant carnage on display in that cult favorite that edges dangerously close to being a horror movie. This latest look at the sequel gives us a pretty good idea of what we're in store for. Rambo even goes as far as to slice a man's Achilles tendon. Hardcore.

Sylvester Stallone is joined by Sergio Peris-Mencheta on screen as the main villain. He'll play the cartel's brutal leader Hugo Martinez. As we see in this international trailer, Hugo is definitely going to get what is coming to him after he has an army of his men give Stallone a beatdown. Sure it seemed fun in that moment, but revenge is going to be sweet.

Yvette Monreal, Adriana Barraza, Paz Vega, Oscar Jaenada and Joaquin Cosio round out the ensemble cast. Matt Cirulnick collaborated on the screenplay alongside Sylvester Stallone. This time out Adrian Grunberg is in the director's chair. We'll get to see what they concocted when the movie finally hits theaters on September 20.

Rambo: Last Blood is already tracking to be a box office beast, and is on target to give Sylvester Stallone his best debut for any of the Rambo movies thus far. It is on par with IT Chapter Two in bringing the fall moviegoing season to a respectable number, after a dismal summer that saw ticket sales falling off.

We won't have to wait too much longer for Rambo: Last Blood. With a title like that, we could assume that this is the last adventure for John Rambo. But Stallone isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. He suspects that there could be a Rambo 6 sometime in the future. He definitely isn't closing the door on this franchise, which is as popular now as it ever was. This latest look arrives from Lionsgate.