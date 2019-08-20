Sylvester Stallone has revealed the first trailer for Rambo: Last Blood, giving fans a look at the upcoming action sequel. Beginning with some imagery from the past movies to serve as a recap, the trailer provides plenty of new footage of John Rambo's next bloody adventure. Along with Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio, Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, and Yvette Monreal also star. Based on a story by Stallone, the screenplay was co-written by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick. Adrian Grunberg is directing, with Avi Lerner, Kevin King Templeton, Yariv Lerner, and Les Weldon producing. Via Lionsgate, the movie is set to release on Sept. 20, 2019. You can watch the new trailer below.

Rambo's last venture on the big screen was in 2008 with the release of Rambo, meaning this will be the first time we've seen the character in over a decade. This time, Rambo will be traveling to Mexico to save his friend's daughter after she is kidnapped by a nefarious Mexican cartel. "All she's got is me... she's coming home," Rambo says in the Last Blood trailer, accompanied by quick clips of the character dishing out the pain. Whether he's using guns, arrows, or even his bare fists, it's clear from the trailer alone this cartel has definitely chosen the wrong man to mess with. We can wonder just how brutal all of their deaths are going to be, but there's no question this won't end very well for the bad guys.

Longtime fans of the franchise will know the Last Blood title directly references the first installment of the movie series, which was simply titled First Blood. Based on the 1972 novel by David Morrell, the story follows war veteran John Rambo looking for something to eat in a small Washington town, only to be harrassed by the local law enforcement. After the police draw first blood, things escalate quickly, resulting in a manhunt for Rambo in the nearby woods. While the veteran eventually surrenders, the character would return in a slew of sequels, which will possibly conclude with next month's release of Last Blood.

This may not be the only reprisal of a classic character to look forward to, as Sylvester Stallone has also recently teased the idea of a new Rocky movie. The idea would see the Italian Stallion traveling out of the United States when his newest boxing protege is deported, touching on the real-life hot button issue. As of now, however, there's no new Rocky movie known to be in active development, but the potential success of Last Blood would certainly help its chances, as does the money pulled in from both Creed movies at the box office. A third Creed movie definitely seems more likely, but in any case, chances are we'll see Rocky Balboa again some day.

You can catch Rambo: Last Blood when it premieres in theaters everywhere on Sept. 20, 2019. It never gets old seeing Rambo doing what he does best, even if Stallone himself is getting older. Presumably, millions of others will agree as the movie is likely to be a hit. The Last Blood trailer comes to us from Sylvester Stallone on Instagram.