We have a brand new TV spot and poster for Rambo: Last Blood. It's been more than a decade since we last saw the iconic Sylvester Stallone action hero on the big screen, but he's finally making his triumphant return. Based on both this new poster and footage, it looks like it's very much going to be the version of John Rambo fans love, as he's getting ready for war and is fiercely about to defend his turf. The body count is going to be high this time around.

Starting with the TV spot, it contains quite a bit of footage that has been revealed in previous trailers, but it's arranged in such a way that we get a solid sense of the overall story at play. One key difference here is that they're really playing with the legacy, flashing back to the past before dealing with John's present. The man has finally found some semblance of peace with an adopted family. That is, unfortunately, interrupted by members of a violent drug cartel. As we see, John isn't going to just take this one on the chin. He's going to go all R-rated Home Alone on these guys and showcase every single one of his skills as a one-man army to save his loved one.

Related: Rambo: Last Blood Trailer #2 Brings the Legend Home for an Intense New War

The poster is simple, yet very effective. It's mostly black and white, save for "Rambo," which is done up in blood red. We see the titular character looking pretty beat up and rugged, holding up his new knife near his face, with vengeance in his eyes. While we can't see who is on the other end of that look, we're guessing they're going to know what that knife feels like in the worst of ways. It looks like classic John Rambo.

Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio and Oscar Jaenada round out the ensemble. Adrian Grunberg is in the director's chair. Sylvester Stallone co-wrote the screenplay himself with Matthew Cirulnick. This is a movie that has been kicking around for years, and it went through many iterations. At one point, Stallone was going to fight an inhuman monster, which would have been dramatically different. That story has since been repurposed outside of the Rambo franchise, but given how well the Creed series has done, the time seems right to bring this character back as well.

Things are looking good for this one so far. While critics have yet to weigh in, Rambo: Last Blood, which opens in theaters on September 20, is expected to be the highest-earning newcomer that weekend, coming in above the likes of Ad Astra and Downton Abbey. It could very well top the box office, depending on how steep the drop off for IT Chapter Two is. Should critics respond kindly, things could turn out even better than expected. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel, as well as the new poster.