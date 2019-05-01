Sylvester Stallone has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Rambo: Last Blood. The movie is currently in the post-production phase and Stallone is preparing for the promotional campaign, which he claims is not one of his favorite things to do. The actor sure doesn't make it seem that way at all as he is constantly promoting his projects on social media and seems to enjoy doing so. Maybe he'll change his mind when he gets deeper into the process.

Most of the footage included in the Rambo 5: Last Blood behind-the-scenes video is of Sylvester Stallone. He's seen sharpening a hand-made pitchfork, which does not look like it's going to be used on hay. Stallone is also shown sharpening a knife and shooting a bow and arrow from two different angles. John Rambo is out for some serious blood as the behind-the-footage clearly shows. In addition, the footage shows just how excited Stallone is for his fans to finally see Rambo 5: Last Blood. Stallone had this to say in the caption.

"A handmade film like the 1st one ... BLOOD SWEAT TEARS And working with fantastic actors! Sept 20"

Sylvester Stallone recently shared a picture of himself making a pained expression, presumably from the Rambo 5: Last Blood set followed by an image of him in a suit looking pretty fancy. The actor seems comfortable doing just about anything from an outside perspective, but apparently that isn't the case. The real work comes down to getting out and promoting the movie. Stallone explains.

"Now that the hard work in front of the camera is over, But the post production continues and the Publicity machine soon cranks up! If there's one thing I've always truly disliked it's posing for a still shot. I feel better moving around"

Rambo 5: Last Blood was screened for studio executives earlier this year and Sylvester Stallone and crew have going back to make the necessary changes to the final cut of the movie. As with all of his projects these days, Stallone is incredibly hands-on and provides fans with updates as they happen. It's refreshing and exciting for fans to get such an in-depth look at the way the actor/director/writer approaches his craft.

Rambo 5: Last Blood officially hits theaters on September 20th, as everybody heads back to school. Sylvester Stallone seems genuinely proud of the work he and the crew put into making the highly anticipated sequel and it will more than likely be the last time we ever see John Rambo on the big screen like this with a starring role. Stallone claims he is done with the Rocky franchise, but there seem to be some people around him that claim he will come back. As long as Stallone is breathing, we know he'll be working. You can check out the Rambo 5: Last Blood behind-the-scenes video below, thanks to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account.

