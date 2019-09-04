Get ready to draw first blood, last blood and everything in between, as the Alamo Drafthouse has announced a Rambo marathon. This is happening in honor of the forthcoming Rambo: Last Blood, which sees Sylvester Stallone returning one last time to the iconic role of John Rambo. This five-movie event will include every entry in the franchise, spanning nearly four decades of action goodness.

The marathon will take place at various Alamo Drafthouse locations throughout the country starting on September 19, running through September 28. the marathon will kick off with the one that started it all, 1982's seminal First Blood. Viewers will then soldier on through First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008). It's all set to conclude with the new finale, Rambo: Last blood. Alamo Drafthouse Programmer Cristina Cacioppo had this to say in a statement.

"This marathon is for the ultimate Rambo fan. And there'll be so much to see, the thoughtful drama of First Blood, the action spectacle of the middle installments, and finally, how it comes to an end in Last Blood."

This latest installment sees our hero retired and living the quiet life on his ranch, having finally found a semblance of peace and an adopted family. Rambo gets tangled up with the Mexican cartel and things get bloody, as we've seen in the trailers. John is forced to confront his past and unearth his deadly combat skills to bring revenge upon those who have wronged him in a final mission.

Adrian Grunberg is in the director's chair for the upcoming movie, which has been in development for some time and went through many iterations before this story was ultimately settled on. Grunberg is working from a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone. The cast also includes Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada.

Things are looking good for Rambo: Last Blood, as it's expected to pull in a franchise-best opening weekend at the box office next month. The movie is officially set to open in theaters on September 20. Tickets for the marathon are on sale now. We've included a full list of participating locations and corresponding dates below. To purchase tickets, head on over to Drafthouse.com.

Rambo Marathon Locations

Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline (Austin, TX) - 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX) - 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse North Richland Hills (North Richland Hills, TX) - 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury (Woodbury, MN) - 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra (Katy, TX) - 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock (Lubbock, TX) - 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX) - 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Littleton (Littleton, CO) - 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Westminster (Westminster, CO) - 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Tempe (Tempe, AZ) - 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (Yonkers, NY) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Ritz (Austin, TX) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (Raleigh, NC) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Springfield (Springfield, MO) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet (Kansas City, MO) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Chandler (Chandler, AZ) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (San Antonio, TX) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse El Paso (El Paso, TX) - 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Winchester (Winchester, VA) - 9/28

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista (La Vista, NE) - 9/28