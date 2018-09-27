Lionsgate Home Entertainment is coming in hot this November with the release of the first three Rambo movies on 4K Ultra HD blu-ray. The pinnacle Sylvester Stallone action saga will see First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rambo III all getting fresh pristine 4K scans.

Two-time Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone (Best Actor, Rocky, 1976; Best Supporting Actor, Creed, 2015) stars in the role that made him an action movie legend when First Blood arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray™ and Digital) November 13 from Lionsgate. Stallone stars as the iconic John Rambo, alongside Golden Globe® winner Brian Dennehy (Best Actor, Death of a Salesman, 2000), Richard Crenna, and David Carusso in this explosive action-thriller, available on 4K for the first time ever. Also features a new, never-before-seen featurette, "Rambo Takes the 80's Part 1", which looks back at the incredible impact of this evergreen film. The First Blood 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack is loaded with special features and will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

He never fought a battle he couldn't win--except the conflict raging within his own soul. Academy Award®-nominee Sylvester Stallone stars as war hero John Rambo. An ex-Green Beret haunted by memories of Vietnam, he was once the perfect killing machine. Now he's searching for peace, but finds instead an over-zealous, small-town sheriff who's spoiling for a fight. All hell breaks loose when an unjustly imprisoned Rambo escapes and becomes the target of a massive manhunt. Now he must use all his cunning, combat skills and weapons training to stay alive and outwit his pursuers. Co-starring Brian Dennehy and Richard Crenna, First Blood is an explosive action-thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final, powerful frame.

4K UDH SPECIAL FEATURES

· Audio Commentary by Sylvester Stallone

· Audio Commentary by David Morrell

BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

· NEW: "Rambo Takes the 80s Part 1" Featurette

· "Making Of" Featurette

· Alternate Ending

· Outtake

· Deleted Scene

· "Restoration" Featurette

· "The Real Nam" Featurette

· "Forging Heroes" Featurette

· "How to Become Rambo Part 1" Featurette

· Audio Commentary by Sylvester Stallone

· Audio Commentary by David Morrell

· Theatrical Trailer

Academy Awards® nominee Sylvester Stallone returns to the role that made him a household name when Rambo: First Blood Part II arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray™ and Digital) November 13 from Lionsgate. Also starring Richard Crenna, Charles Napier, and Steve Berkoff, this smash hit sequel follows John Rambo on a top-secret operation to bring back POW's still held in Vietnam. The Rambo: First Blood Part II 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack is loaded with special features including a new, never-before-seen featurette, "Rambo Takes the 80's Part 2," and will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

He's back! Superstar Sylvester Stallone is John Rambo, the ultimate action hero, in this explosive Oscar®-nominated sequel to First Blood that boasts a riveting screenplay by Sylvester Stallone and James Cameron (Titanic). Although the Vietnam War is officially over, Rambo remains the perfect fighting machine. But his survival skills are tested with a vengeance on a top-secret mission that takes him back to the jungles of Vietnam in search of American POWs. For when Rambo is double-crossed, this "expendable" hero, armed with just a bow, arrows and knife, must defeat savage enemies equipped with deadly firepower.

4K UDH SPECIAL FEATURES

· Audio Commentary by George P. Cosmatos

BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

· NEW: "Rambo Takes the '80s Part 2" Featurette

· "We Get To Win This Time" Featurette

· "Action in the Jungle" Featurette

· "The Last American POW" Featurette

· "Sean Baker - Fulfilling a Dream" Featurette

· "Interview with Sylvester Stallone" Featurette

· "Interview with Richard Crenna" Featurette

· "Behind the Scene" Featurette

· "How to Become Rambo Part 2" Featurette

· Audio Commentary by George P. Cosmatos

· Theatrical Trailer

· Original TV Spots

Relive the original action franchise that launched the career of worldwide action icon Sylvester Stallone when Rambo III arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray™ and Digital) November 13 from Lionsgate. Also starring Marc De Jonge and Curtwood Smith, the film sends John Rambo on a one-man mission to Afghanistan to rescue his former commanding officer Col. Sam Tratman (played by Richard Crenna). The Rambo III 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack is loaded with special features, a new, never-before-seen featurette, "Rambo Takes the 80's Part 3," and will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

The battle rages on as superstar Sylvester Stallone detonates the third blast in the action-packed Rambo series. Combat has taken its toll on John Rambo (Stallone), but he has finally begun to find inner peace inside a monastery -- until his friend and mentor Col. Sam Trautman (Richard Crenna) shows up to ask for his help on a top-secret mission in Afghanistan. A war-weary Rambo declines, but when Trautman is captured, Rambo erupts into a one-man firestorm to rescue his former commanding officer and decimate the enemy. It's an intense, pulse- pounding adventure that boasts unrelenting action and suspense from start to finish!

4K UDH SPECIAL FEATURES

· Audio Commentary by Peter MacDonald