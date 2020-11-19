Sylvester Stallone has shed some light on the future of his action icon, Rambo. In responding to a question from a fan on social media, who asked the star whether we'd ever be getting another installment in the franchise, Stallone surprisingly gave a pretty definitive answer.

"Only as a streaming prequel or not at all."

Well, it sounds like Sylvester Stallone has no intention of bringing Rambo back to theaters, instead seeing the growing world of streaming as the legendary veteran's haven. The actor has also clearly had enough of an aged version of the character and would prefer to look backwards with a prequel.

In fact, this is not the first time that Stallone has stated his preference for a prequel to Rambo, with the actor saying last year that he "always thought of Rambo when he was 16 or 17 - I hope they can do the prequel - he was the best person you could find. He was the captain of the team; he was the most popular kid in school; super athlete. He was like Jim Thorpe, and the war is what changed him. If you saw him before, he was like the perfect guy."

It's unknown whether Stallone is considering de-aging his 74-year-old face into that of a teenager, or whether he would look at bringing in another actor to play the part, but really, does anyone want to see either of those?

The last audiences saw of the character was in 2019's Rambo: Last Blood, which saw John Rambo's peaceful life suddenly interrupted when Gabriela, his friend's granddaughter, disappears in Mexico. Rambo decides to bring his particular set of skills out of retirement in order to free her from the clutches of local cartels, starting a cycle of revenge. While the movie was brutally savaged by critics, and even earnt the actor several Razzie nominations, it did manage to bring in $91.5 million worldwide on a $50 million budget. Despite many thinking that Last Blood would indeed be Rambo's last outing, it looks like Rambo will return if Stallone gets his way.

Until then, you can experience the power of Rambo for yourself when the character becomes available in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, due for release on Nov. 17 on all major consoles. A pair of recently released trailers pit the action icon against Arnold Schwarzenegger's The Terminator for a battle that movie fans have been dreaming of for decades.

Stallone recently wrapped filming on alternative superhero story Samaritan. Directed by Overlord's Julius Avery and produced by Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut, Samaritan follows a young boy who goes in search of a mythic superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago.

Samaritan is based on an original idea and script from Escape Room writer Bragi F. Schut. Upon being announced as the director of the project, Avery could not wait to declare his excitement, particularly when it comes to working with Sylvester Stallone. "Sly is a hero of mine, I'm incredibly thrilled to be working with such an iconic actor on this very special project with Balboa Productions and MGM," he said at the time. Filming on Samaritan was originally halted on back in March and has now been pushed back from a release date of December 11, 2020 to June 4, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Sylvester Stallone's official Instagram account.