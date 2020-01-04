Bohemian Rhapsody featured a number of different singers filling in for Freddie Mercury's vocals. Rami Malek is featured as a singer at certain points, but his voice was usually blended in with professional singers. Marc Martel was one of the singers who was chosen to step into Mercury's enormous shoes to fill and he knew right from the start that the biopic was going to be a big hit. While it didn't take a crystal ball to see that a movie based on the one of the biggest bands in the world was going to be a hit, nobody expected it to get as big as it did.

Marc Martel discovered at an early age that he had the ability to sound like Freddie Mercury. This is no easy feat, as anyone who has ever tried to sing along to a Queen song in the car can attest to. Years later, Queen drummer Roger Taylor was putting together a tribute band and Martel went in and auditioned. He landed the gig after an intense performance that left Taylor in tears, which is ultimately how he got hooked up with Bohemian Rhapsody. He had this to say when asked about working on the biopic.

"I was paid well, yeah. Honestly, just being a part of that movie was worth its weight in gold, but I had a feeling I was going to do really well just because I know firsthand just how beloved the band is all over the world because I tour the music, and so yeah, sure."

Bohemian Rhapsody does feature Rami Malek's voice, but there were more singers involved behind-the-scenes. Marc Martel was asked about the rest of them and said, "I wish I could tell you. The line they gave me that I could say is that 'I am one of the voices of Freddie Mercury in the movie,' not a word about any other singers." Malek ended up winning an Academy Award for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the movie.

Rami Malek took his role in Bohemian Rhapsody very seriously and he visually looked the part. When the first footage was unveiled, Queen fans were shocked at how much Malek looked and moved like Freddie Mercury. The actor even nailed his speaking mannerisms and wore some clothing that belonged to the late singer. The movie ended up making over $900 million at the global box office, fueled by Malek's performance.

Along with the voices of Rami Malek and Marc Martel, Freddie Mercury's own voice can be heard layered over the top of the other singers in Bohemian Rhapsody. As the years go on, we'll more than likely learn about the other singers who were able to work on the biopic, though they won't be able to talk too much about the experience because of contracts. You can check out the interview with Martel below, thanks to the Bobby Bones Show YouTube channel.