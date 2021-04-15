Pete Davidson will play Joey Ramone in an upcoming Netflix biopic about the late punk rocker. Dubbed I Slept with Joey Ramone, the project will team Davidson back up with director Jason Orley, who directed Davidson's stand-up special Big Time Adolescence. The movie is based on the Mickey Leigh memoir of the same name with a feature treatment penned by Davidson and Orley.

I Slept with Joey Ramone will "chronicle the life and career of the lead vocalist of The Ramones and his rise to counterculture icon status." The biopic will be developed with the full support and cooperation of the Estate of Joey Ramone. Rory Rosegarten of Rosegarten Films will executive produce alongside Davidson, Leigh, and David Spiegelman. STXfilms is the studio behind the project.

The frontman of the legendary punk rock band Ramones, Joey Ramone is one of the most popular music icons of all time. Sadly, Ramone died at the age of 49 after a seven-year battle with lymphoma in 2001, and his solo album Don't Worry About Me was released posthumously the following year. Following his death, he was further immortalized when Ramones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and were later awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.Clearly, a biopic is long overdue.

Pete Davidson is best known for his stand-up along with starring on the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Last year, he co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical movie The King of Staten Island. Davidson co-wrote the movie with Dave Sirus and Judd Apatow, with Apatow also serving as director. Davidson's performance was particularly praised by critics. The movie follows a young man who must get his life together after his mother starts dating a new man who is also a firefighter like his deceased father.

Meanwhile, Davidson can next be seen as Blackguard in James Gunn's next movie The Suicide Squad. With Davidson as part of an ensemble cast that also includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, and Jai Courtney, the movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 6, 2021. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Davidson explained how he came to be cast in the comic book movie.

"I love superhero movies and I'm a huge James Gunn fan," Davidson said. "And I got a call from James Gunn, he was like, 'There's this role for you in the movie. And you play a guy named Richard Hertz.' And I was like 'Dick Hertz. I'm in!' Yeah, that's his real name. My character's name is Dick Hertz. And I was like, 'Dude, that's the greatest. That's so awesome.' And yeah, he was nice enough to let me be in it. It's a thing I still can't believe, it's like ridiculous.

Netflix hasn't yet set a premiere date for I Slept with Joey Ramone, but production is slated to begin later this year. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.