Get ready for your first good look at Dwayne Johnson's Rampage. The movie, based on the 1986 arcade game of the same name, is set for release on April 20, 2018, and could be the first good video game movie we've ever seen. Maybe not great, but a fun monster movie is better than we're used to with video game movies. We'll take it. Now, Warner Bros. has released two new photos from the movie, ahead of the debut of the Rampage trailer this Thursday. Johnson promises that this is going to be a massive thrill ride for audiences.

"You have to ratchet up the dial 10 times with Rampage. These monsters are relentless, and audiences are going to find that ride very exhilarating. As an actor in the movie, it's fun and daunting. It's 12- to 14-hour days of survival, and it's not quiet survival either."

In Rampage, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays Davis Okoye, a man who is best friends with a massive gorilla named George. Johnson says his character's motto is, "When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they eat you. That's his philosophy, which has gotten him far in life." In the movie, George will grow to a tremendous, dangerous size after some genetic experiments go awry. There's also going to be 30-foot wolf named Ralph, and "a crocodile the size of a football field" named Lizzie. Johnson says he loves being put in the position of survival as an actor.

"Even when I was a kid, when you watch these movies everyone is looking up at something and terrified. As a character, I loved that position where I'm looking up and there's nothing you can do but try to survive these three gigantic mutated monsters."

The photos haven't revealed any of the three beasts in Rampage, but we're sure to get plenty of that in the trailer on Thursday. We do, however, see Dwayne Johnson among a wrecked city with his co-star Naomie Harris (Skyfall), who plays a genetic scientist Dr. Kate Caldwell in the movie. For the role, The Rock researched with people from the Diane Fossey Gorilla Fund and experts at the Atlanta Zoo. The actor says it changed him for good.

"That was really eye-opening for me in terms of how dangerously close we are to having these beautiful animals extinct. There is a much greater level of empathy and care and consideration that we have to have. I was an animal lover before, but after this my love has become boundless."

Brad Peyton (San Andreas) directs Rampage. Warner Bros. is no doubt releasing the trailer on Thursday so they can attach it to the theatrical release of Justice League, which is a smart move on their part. Be sure to check out the first photos from Rampage, courtesy of USA Today, for yourself below and be on the lookout for the trailer this Thursday.