Warner Bros. has unleashed the first trailer for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Rampage. The movie is an adaptation of the popular arcade game, which centers on several massive monsters destroying cities all over the world. It's a simple premise, but one that, combined with the star power of The Rock, has the makings of what could be the first genuinely good video game movie Hollywood has ever produced. At least on paper. But now we have the first footage to give us an idea of what Rampage, which arrives in theaters on April 20, 2018, is actually going to look like.

Rampage sees Dwayne Johnson as Primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. Unfortunately, a rogue genetic experiment goes awry and transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster, along with several other creatures around the world. Destruction ensues across North America. Okoye must team with a discredited genetic engineer to make an antidote, but They will have to fight their way through an evolving battlefield. They'll need to stop a global disaster, but also try to save George, the animal who was once his friend.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson, the cast for Rampage includes Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike), Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Jack Lacy (How to be Single), Naomie Harris (Skyfall), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Marley Shelton (Planet Terror). Brad Peyton, who worked with Johnson previously on San Andreas, directs the movie, with a script from Ryan Engle (Non-Stop), Carlton Cuse (Bates Motel) and Ryan Condal (Hercules). The talent is certainly in place, but does this movie really have a shot at breaking the video game movie curse?

To say the least, Hollywood hasn't ever made a great video game movie. At this point, fans would likely settle for a good one that was just some fun without having to make excuses for its massive shortcomings. Rampage has the possibility to just be good and fun. It's a video game that could make for a fun monster movie. Hollywood has nailed monster movies countless times in the past. It stands to reason, they can make this work. And having The Rock doesn't hurt anything.

The summer movie season has extended out quite a bit over the years as more big movies get released every year. So Warner Bros.' decision to release Rampage at the end of April means they seem to have a great deal of confidence in its appeal. And, Baywatch aside, The Rock doesn't really have movies that bomb, so this could be a pretty safe bet, at least financially speaking. Will you be watching Dwayne Johnson share the screen with several massive monsters next year? Be sure to check out the first Rampage trailer for yourself below.