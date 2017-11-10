We're going to get our first look at the Rampage movie very soon as the first trailer is rumored to arrive next week. Video game movies have been, to say the least, problematic in Hollywood up to this point. But Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be the man who can fix that problem as he headlines the cast of Rampage, which is based on the classic arcade game of the same name. We'll know soon enough, as it looks like Warner Bros. wants to release the first trailer in time for it to play ahead of Justice League in theaters next weekend.

The Rampage teaser trailer has been classified by the Manitoba Film Classification board, meaning that its release is imminent. The timing seems pretty perfect as well. Rampage wrapped filming in July, which means the post-production team has had quite a bit of time to get the monsters looking good. The movie is set for release on April 20, 2018, which means that the teaser will arrive about 5 months ahead of the movie's arrival in theaters, which is about right for a movie like this. Plus, Warner Bros. can use the massive audience that Justice League is going to draw this weekend in order to build some awareness for The Rock's attempt at what we hope is a good video game movie.

Rampage centers on Primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson), a man who shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. Unfortunately, a rogue genetic experiment goes awry and transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster, along with several other creatures around the world. Destruction ensues across North America. Okoye must team with a discredited genetic engineer to make an antidote, but They will have to fight their way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

A truly quality video game movie has eluded filmmakers up to this point in history. While Rampage is based on a game that simply sees giant monsters destroying cities, that could work in its favor. Movies like Assassin's Creed that try to adapt a game with a ton of lore don't seem to work out overly well. So why not just try to make a fun monster movie based on a video game that didn't have much of a story in the first place? If anyone can make it work, it's The Rock.

Brad Peyton (San Andres) directs Rampage and, based on his previous work, it's clear the guy knows how to destroy a city and make it look good. Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman, Jack Lacy, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Marley Shelton are also along with Dwayne Johnson for the ride. Trailer Track doesn't have a specific release date for the trailer, but it's expected to arrive before Justice League hits theaters next Thursday night. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the release are made available.