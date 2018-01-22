A new TV trailer for Rampage has arrived online. It may finally be time for a good video game movie to make its way into the world and Rampage just might be that movie. This brand new TV spot, which was released during the AFC Championship Game, features plenty of new footage and looks like a whole lot of Dwayne Johnson fighting monsters, which is all anyone really wants from this movie, right? And yes, the footage does feature a giant, mutant wolf with wings.

No, this movie probably isn't going to win any awards, but this footage makes it look like director Brad Peyton (San Andres, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) managed to do what could hopefully be the best possible version of translating the Rampage arcade game to the big screen. It looks like a big, fun monster movie and that's all it really needs to be. This footage mirrors some of what we saw in the first full-length trailer. This video is just a minute long, but packs a big punch. There's new footage of all three of the monsters. But no question, the big moment is when Ralph the wolf flies through a building with wings coming right at The Rock, who says what we're all thinking; "Of course the wolf can fly."

Rampage is based on the 80s arcade game of the same name. Those who have played the game know that there isn't much to it, at least in terms of story. Players control one of several giant, mutated creatures who then go around smashing cities all around the world. On the one hand, it's hard to see how that could be turned into a movie. On the other hand, as we see, it's allowed for the creative team to craft their own story around the general premise of monsters smashing up cities. That could work heavily in this movie's favor.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. are releasing Rampage on April 20, which could make it one of the year's first major blockbusters, if all goes well. However, that release date has become a bit crowded. In addition to Rampage, Fox is also releasing Super Troopers 2 and Paramount recently moved Cloverfield 3 to that date as well, which will likely be going for a similar demographic. And, though not likely to take much away from a giant monster movie, the Overboard remake is also slated for release on that date as well.

The Rock currently stars in the massively and unexpectedly successful Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which has far exceeded everyone's expectations for it. Can the wrestler-turned-superstar do the same for Rampage? If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never underestimate the power of Dwayne Johnson. The cast for Rampage also includes Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman, Jack Lacy, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Marley Shelton. Be sure to check out the new TV spot for Rampage, courtesy of the Red Robot King 7 YouTube channel, for yourself below.