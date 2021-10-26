Star Wars fans can now get their hands on the biggest Black Series action figure that Hasbro have created: the Rancor. The monstrous beast first seen in Return of the Jedi is scaled against the regular action figures from The Black Series collection, meaning that this brute comes in at a huge 17.5 inches in height with a 42 inches arm span. Available through Haslab, the crowdfunding platform of the toy giant, you can back the project through until December 6th, with the item going into full production if it hits its 9000 backer target. Having only been open to order since Friday, the figure has already pulled in more than 3500 buy-ins.

According to the blurb from the website, "It's time for the first EVER Star Wars: The Black Series HasLab creation: Rancor! If this campaign is successfully backed, the offering will include: Star Wars™: The Black Series Rancor™ Figure with an arm span of 42 inches (106.68 cm) from talon to talon, a height of 17.5 inches (44.45 cm), and the ability to extend to be 27 inches tall (68.58 cm) with arms raised up. This figure has over 45 points of articulation, more than The Black Series 29-point standard! Help us defeat the Rancor - you're our only hope!"

"Hasbro Pulse UK is offering you the opportunity to back the proposed Crowdfunded Product HASLAB STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES RANCOR ("Crowdfunded Product") for .99 including VAT and free delivery. The project backing period for this campaign will commence on 22nd October 2021 and we will stop accepting backers at 11.59 PM GMT on 6th December 2021. If the HASLAB STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES RANCOR campaign reaches its minimum goal of 9,000 backers by expiry time and date of the project backing period, your submission will become an order and your eligible payment method will be charged. The Crowdfunded Product will then go into production."

In Return of the Jedi, the Rancor is seen living in the pit under Jabba the Hutt's palace and provides the crime lord entertainment as he sends his enemies into the pit to fight the beast, with usually foregone results. Of course when Jabba throws Luke Skywalker into the lair of the beast, it doesn't end well for the monster as Luke defeats it by dropping its cell door on it, crushing the brute in the process. While Habsro's The Black Series of figures has brought many of the classic characters to toy collectors everywhere, this is the first time we have seen the Rancor on this kind of scale or with so much detail.

As with any crowdfunded project, the release is dependent on the required numbers of backers being achieved within the time scale allowed, but it also provides the opportunity for the project to change if the number of backers receives additional support beyond its goals, which could potentially see accessories or other additional items being added to figure if stretch goals are achieved.

HasLab have already successfully seen a number of figures and collectables funded through their initiative, including The Mandalorian's Razor Crest and The Khetanna, Jabba's Sail Barge, as well as a number of Transformers, Marvel and G.I. Joe figures. Hasbro have also been teasing the first ever full sized Ghostbusters Proton Pack, which is expected to get its reveal tomorrow, Wednesday, October 27th. For now, you can check out the digitally rendered images of what the Rancor will look like and decide if it is one that you will be adding to your Star Wars collection.