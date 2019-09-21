Jay Baruchel is preparing to release his indie horror movie Random Acts of Violence. The actor has taken on the directorial and screenwriting duties this time around and the results look promising. The horror movie is Baruchel's second time behind the camera with the first being 2017's Goon: Last of the Enforcers, which is the sequel to hockey comedy Goon. He co-wrote and starred in both projects. Random Acts of Violence is based off the comic series of the same name.

Random Acts of Violence centers on author Todd Walkley (Jesse Williams) and his publisher Ezra (Jay Baruchel). The duo have made their careers crafting a comic book based on a real-life serial killer called Slasherman. On a press tour to announce the launch of their final issue, which Ezra is against, they visit the town where Slasherman wreaked havoc twenty years earlier. However, upon their arrival, a series of new murders unfold. These murders look eerily familiar to the imagery in Todd's Slasherman comics. Speculation and paranoia build regarding the identity of the mysterious killer.

Jay Baruchel recently sat down and talked about taking on the directorial duties again and what people can expect from Random Acts of Violence. The clip from the movie doesn't really give us a good idea of the horror elements, but it does give us some insight into the relationship between Todd and Ezra. In terms of describing the movie, Baruchel admits that it has been hard for others to do so, but for him, it's pretty easy. He had this to say.

"In terms of a logline, that's a hard one. I think it scratches a bunch of different itches. For the people who want a good horror flick with some good scares, I think we do that. But to me, it's a horror story about the creative process, about what can happen when an artist has his head all the way up his arse and to the detriment of his or her immediate orbit. Watch any rock documentary or read any rock biography - these are all guys that are important to the world but nine times out of 10, really crappy to the people they're close with."

Jay Baruchel also spoke about what sets Random Acts of Violence apart from other horror movies, both past and present. Baruchel is a big time movie and horror fan, so he knew what he wanted to do and what he didn't want to do when crafting his own project. When it boils down to it, a lot of the story comes from Baruchel's own creative perspective. He explains.

"We (also) had some pretty strong opinions about the trivialization of violence against women. This is not to say that you can't show said thing, but you can't show said thing in a trivial way where people are high-fiving each other. We realized something: None of us could name a single character in any of the Jason (Friday the 13th) movies other than Jason. There's the guy with red hair, the guy with freckles, or the super horny one or whatever, but I couldn't name any of the characters. I couldn't really describe anything about them. It tells me that none of them are the hero, that Jason's the hero (and) what it boils down to is various sadism. I had questions, and I was interested in the totality, the effect of that and the responsibility of that."

Random Acts of Violence premieres this weekend at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. While the clip doesn't showcase any of the horror elements, the press release for the movie states that it "has no shortage of extreme, gruesome, graphic bloodshed." In addition, the press release warns potential viewers by saying, "The brutality of these murders should not be taken lightly." You can check out the clip below, thanks to Variety via Bloody Disgusting who provide the embeded Youtube link.