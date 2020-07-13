A cult-hit in the making, Jay Baruchel's long-anticipated Random Acts of Violence, adapted from the popular 2010 horror graphic novel by the same name, is a force to reckon with. The Canadian filmmaker and actor, best known for his comedic bow in This is the End and as the voice of Hiccup in the How to Train Your Dragon series, has long been committed to bringing Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti's vicious pages to the big screen, and wrote, directed, produced and stars in the upcoming film.

The sophomore feature from Jay Baruchel stars Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy, Cabin in the Woods), Jordana Brewster (Fast and the Furious series, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning), Niamh Wilson (SAW series) and the director himself .

Random Acts of Violence explores ideas of legitimizing cruelty, the responsibility of the artist, and what makes a monster in society. Masterfully lensed by award-winning cinematographer Karim Hussain (Hobo with a Shotgun, Brandon Cronenberg's Possesor), the film holds a ferocious mirror up to art, society, and violence.

Featuring a knock-out cast, iconic kills, and a pulsating score from celebrated punk all-star Wade MacNeil (Alexisonfire, Black Lungs) and composer Andrew Gordon Macpherson (Vice's Dark Side of The Ring) Random Acts of Violence makes for a truly subversive sophomore feature from Baruchel, and the slasher film of the Summer.

What are the real consequences when life begins to imitate art? Comic book creator Todd Walkley (Jesse Williams), his wife Kathy (Jordana Brewster), assistant Aurora (Niamh Wilson) and best friend, Hard Calibre Comics owner Ezra (Baruchel), embark upon a road trip from Toronto to New York Comic Con and bad things start to happen. People start getting killed.

It soon becomes clear that a crazed fan is using Todd's "SLASHERMAN" comic as inspiration for the killings and as the bodies pile up, and Todd's friends and family become victims themselves, Todd will be forced to take artistic responsibility.

Random Acts of Violence is streaming exclusively in the US/UK/Ireland on AMC's Shudder on August 20th, and in theaters and on-demand in Canada July 31st from Elevation Pictures.