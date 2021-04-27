We might be seeing no less than two celebrities in the race for governor of California, as Christmas Vacation star Randy Quaid has tossed his name into the hat. Recently, Caitlyn Jenner officially announced her campaign to run in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election. The last Republican governor of the state, fellow celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that "anyone has a chance" to win in response to Jenner's campaign announcement.

On Tuesday, Quaid jumped into the fray with a post on Twitter teasing a possible run for governor of California. At this time, the actor has not launched an official campaign as Jenner has, so it's unclear just how much thought he's put into the possibility. In any case, Quaid's announcement is getting a lot of people talking.

I’m seriously considering running for governor. The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 27, 2021

"I'm seriously considering running for governor," Quaid said in the tweet, which includes the hashtag #RandyQuaid4CAGOV. "The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state."

Quaid's accomplishments as an actor go back several decades, with the performer earning an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe for his role in 1973's The Last Detail. He was later nominated for an Emmy and won another Golden Globe for playing Lyndon B. Johnson in LBJ: The Early Years in 1987. Quaid has also earned additional Emmy nominations for his roles in A Streetcar Named Desire (1984) and Elvis (2005).

Of course, Quaid is probably best known for his memorable role as Cousin Eddie in the National Lampoon's Vacationmovies. After appearing in the first Vacation in 1983, Quaid returned in the sequels Christmas Vacation and Vegas Vacation, standing out as one of the franchise's most popular characters. Eddie was given his own made-for-TV sequel, Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure, in 2003.

More recently, Quaid appeared in the 2018 movie All You Can Eat. He also served as an announcer on Daniel Tosh's Comedy Central series Tosh.0. On social media, the actor is also known for being very vocal about his political opinions. Though he'd be running against Jenner should he decide to run for Governor, Quaid was also supportive of Jenner's campaign when she made the announcement online.

"Our campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento," Jenner said in her announcement last week. "Californians want better and deserve better from their governor. For too long, career politicians have over-promised and under-delivered. We need a leader with a vision and the resolve to see it through."

"Go! @Caitlyn_Jenner," Quaid tweeted in response to the campaign, adding an American flag emoji.

Quaid and his wife have also dealt with a myriad of legal problems over the past decade. At one point, the couple sought asylum in Canada amid concerns that their lives were "in danger." Quaid was believed to have been living in Vermont with his wife, though he's been spotted shopping in Los Angeles. This news comes to us from Randy Quaid on Twitter.