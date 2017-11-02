Actor Randy Quaid decided to share his own stories of sexual abuse from when he was a child in solidarity with all of the men and women who have come forward about their experiences with sexual misconduct in Hollywood. When talking about all of the recent Hollywood accusations, Quaid declared that it's, "time to drain the Hollywood swamp and get rid of these creeps." The Midnight Express star and the brother of Dennis Quaid, took to Twitter to share his experience of sexual assault at the hands of a 14-year-old boy when he was 5-years old.

Randy Quaid, now 67, claims that the boy raped him in the bathroom of his neighbor's home while the 14-year old's parents were both at work. The boy reportedly threatened to smash a bottle of rubbing alcohol over Quaid's head if he didn't do exactly what he told him to do. The Independence Day actor went into graphic detail about the ordeal, revealing that when it was over he ran "sobbing uncontrollably" to his mother across the street and told her what happened and they then reported the incident to a police officer who lived in the same street and then went and sat with the teenager until his parents came home. Randy Quaid did not offer up any follow up information, but he did reveal that the traumatic experience actually sent him into acting.

In a series of tweets after the sexual abuse story, Randy Quaid opened up about what the trauma taught him and how he channeled it into his acting. He had this to say.

"The trauma from the experience probably had something to do with me becoming an actor. Immersing myself in a character is a means of channeling the rage, removing me from myself essentially... allowing me to utilize the emotional baggage that's piled up inside through the years."

Quaid went on to say that he is not alone and insinuated that many actors and actresses in Hollywood have gone through some sort of intense trauma. He explains.

"Many actors have experienced severe emotional... trauma in their lives to one degree or another. For us, acting is more than just a career, it's a way of coping, a welcomed survival... I don't speak much about what happened that day so long ago. I grew up believing the incident hadn't affected me... but I realize as I grow older that it did debilitate me in ways not so evident as to make me fully aware of the consequences of the rape... on a very deep, personal level. I suppressed my feelings and as a result I became very shy, placing too much trust in people undeserving... of my trust, my instincts for self-preservation blunted."

The actor thought that now would be a good time to share his traumatic experience after all of the sexual assault charges that have come down in the entertainment industry. Randy Quaid went on to explain how the experience left him feeling in Hollywood. Quaid had this to say.

"I was left feeling vulnerable, and the vulnerability in turn manifests itself in personality and behavior, which does not go unnoticed by vicious Hollywood predators where I continue to be taken advantage of by these monsters... With all the other victims of abuse coming forward now is a good time to tell this story and join others dealing with their own, similar Hollywood encounters that must to be addressed and the perpetrators exposed for their evil smarminess. Time to drain the Hollywood swamp and get rid of these creeps."

Randy Quaid has not made any further comments regarding his story, but he is not alone in wanting to "drain the Hollywood swamp" as he puts it. On a lighter note, Quaid has been actively trolling Harvey Weinstein on Twitter.

Randy Quaid's story comes after dozens of other men and women in Hollywood came forward with their own stories of becoming victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Jeremy Piven, and Brett Ratner have all been recently accused of sexual misconduct and have blown open a dark part of Hollywood that many did not know existed. You can read more about the actor's thoughts on Hollywood as well as his own traumatic experience below, courtesy of Randy Quaid's Twitter account.

