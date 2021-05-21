One of the various Star Wars TV shows Lucasfilm had in development is reportedly no longer going forward. At least for the time being. Rangers of the New Republic, which was announced late last year to serve as a spin-off of The Mandalorian, is not currently in development at the studio. While no official reason has been given, the departure of Gina Carano from the franchise would seem to be the likely culprit.

It recently came to light that Dave Filoni, producer of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, had been handed a promotion at Lucasfilm. Filoni is now an Executive Creative Director. While the promotion came some time ago, the company only recently updated its website, alerting fans that Filoni has indeed ascended the ranks. Buried within one of the reports detailing Filoni's projects was the news that "''Rangers of the New Republic,' is not currently in active development." However, The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to arrive in December, as well as Ahsoka, which had previously been announced as a live-action Disney+ series, are both on Filoni's slate.

Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, was expected to be a major part of Rangers of the New Republic. However, she was let go by Disney and Lucasfilm back in February following some highly controversial social media activity. No plans to replace Carano as Cara Dune have been announced. As such, at least for the time being, it appears the show she was presumably going to lead has been put on ice. Whether or not something else is put in development to take its place remains to be seen.

Rangers of the New Republic was announced as one of a huge number of projects during Disney's massive investor day presentation last year. Given the success of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm and Disney decided to double down with Star Wars on the small screen in a huge way. Along with Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett, as The Mandalorian, these shows are said to be leading to an event series within the franchise. Given how little information is currently available when it comes to the long-term plans with these interconnected shows, it's hard to say how Rangers no longer being in development might affect things.

There is no shortage of Star Wars on the way for fans to enjoy, even with this project off the books. Aside from the Mando-verse, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lando and The Acolyte are all on the way. We've also got the animated feature A Droid Story, as well as Star Wars: Visions. Not to mention The Bad Batch, which is currently airing its first season. On the live-action movie side of things, Patty Jenkins is set to direct Rogue Squadron, which will hit theaters in December 2023. Taika Waititi is also developing a currently untitled Star Wars movie. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.