Corey Feldman has released the first trailer for (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. The movie, which will only be shown one time, is set to debut on March 9. Tickets will go on sale February 22. This is the first look we're getting at the anticipated movie, in which Corey Feldman promises to drop some big revelations regarding the Hollywood insiders who are responsible for the sexual abuse both he and Corey Haim endured early in their career.

The first look footage from (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys opens on Corey Feldman, who is preparing to listen to a 9-1-1 call. The screen quickly cuts to black, as we are given multiple images of the 2 Coreys throughout their career. 'After a lifetime of abuse...' flashes across the screen. We see more quick cut images of Feldman and Haim in their heyday. 'A lifetime of silence...' There are more quick images, and we see Feldman holding that phone, preparing to listen to the call. We're not quite sure what the recording is. 'And a lifetime of living in fear...Their truth is finally coming.'

Corey Feldman is seen giving the phone back to the interviewer. Tears are streaming down his cheek. And the question comes, 'Tell me who raped Corey Haim?' The screen cuts to black, and all the information on how to watch this once-in-a-liftetime expose flashes on the screen. (my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys will screen Live on March 9 at 8PM PST/11PM EST. Tickets will be $20.

In 2007 on a show called The 2 Corey's Haim & Feldman first opened up publicly about the abuse they endured as children in the industry. Shortly after the shows finale, in a private conversation off camera, Feldman made Haim a promise that if Haim were to die first, Feldman would find a way to get his whole story exposed and would try to bring both of their abusers to justice. Feldman first wrote a book to honor that promise.

COREYOGRAPHY became a NY Times Best Selling title, but due to legal worries, the publisher demanded that the names were changed to protect the alleged abusers. After a decade of attempting various ways of getting his TRUTH told, Corey spent the past 3 years using his own money, to finance this timely film of the utmost importance, so that he could finally get his story told the way he intended to tell it. UNcut UNcensored, UNedited, and RAW.

For the very first time Corey is taking the liability himself to do what others before him have attempted, but have somehow always fallen short, as he and his director prepare to fully lift back the velvet curtains of Hollywood and expose another world that the average person cannot begin to imagine. A world filled with grown adults who act like hungry wolves waiting outside the door of their prey. unfortunately their appetite is never filled, and they will never be satisfied. Thousands of innocent lives have been destroyed over the past century as TinselTown became a literal breeding ground for the lecherous desires of the Godless.

(my) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys is Directed By Brian Herzlinger, and will include first time interviews with many of the people who actually grew up with The Corey's and had to bear witness to the extreme pain, and pressures they endured. Featuring interviews with co stars Keith Coogan, Jamison Newlander, Susie Feldman, and the late Kristoff St John in his final words, speaking openly about the topic of child abuse in Hollywood. The film also includes current stories of abuse, including a rare interview with former Disney TV Star Ricky Garcia who recently filed charges against his own manager and his former Agent from APA in Hollywood.

This revealing documentary will be a Worlds first, in the unique way it is being presented." My TRUTH" will be Presented as a Streaming LIVE GLOBAL Pay Per View Premier Event, and will mark the 1st time in History that a documentary film is being presented only once and with the capability of the entire world watching at the same time. Corey chose this method so nobody could twist the story in their own way, before the viewing audience has a chance to see (my)TRUTH for themselves and make their own decisions about what really happened.

It also will create a brand new way for independent artists and film makers to get their visions out to a wide audience without the traditional Studio and Network roadblocks. If this experiment works, the way we release films could change forever. If you want to be a part of this World Wide Premier event, just go to www.MyTruthDoc.com on 2-22-2020 to purchase an E-Ticket, then return to the same website on March 9th @ 8PM (PST) and tune in. For those who may be confused finding their own time zones the website is said to include a World Clock with a ticking count down to make it easier for viewers to keep track and make sure not to miss this once in a lifetime revelation. The official youtube asks that, 'After watching please show your support by sharing & please use the HT #Kids2 lets get it trending in the name of Gods innocent children.' You can also see Feldman's interview with E! Entertainment below.