As a horror fan you might imagine I do just as much reading as I do sitting back and watching flicks on my couch. Well, maybe not. But I promise I do! I especially dig a solid short story, and one of my favorites is Hellraiser and Candyman creator Clive Barker's monster-on-the-loose tale Rawhead Rex. The story was initially adapted for the big screen by director George Pavlou back in 1987, and from the sound of it, the underappreciated monster movie might be getting a reboot soon. The latest issue of The Dark Side Magazine features a lengthy interview with Pavlou who says this about his original flick.

"After 30 years and with the film finally out on Blu-ray and the fans so enthusiastic for it, well, it's just pleased me enormously. For years I've been watching this horrible degraded, nasty 4K format version on YouTube and it was just depressing me so I spent ten years trying to acquire the rights in order to get the full widescreen negative sourced copy out there."

He then adds to the joy of thousands of Clive Barker fans.

"We might reboot Rawhead Rex."

Hoo-ray, I say! If you don't know the simple-as-hell story of Rawhead Rex it goes a little something like this: Rawhead Rex is a nine-foot humanoid with a huge, toothed head. The ancient, malevolent monster, is accidentally awakened from his underground prison in a small English village. From there, Rawhead Rex goes on what you could call a rampage - to put it lightly. Rawhead kills the absolute hell out of several village people, pisses on the local Decan, murders the local priest, and caps it all off by graphically devouring at least two children.

Rawhead Rex the short story was originally published as part of Barker's infamous Books of Blood collections. It was published in Volume 3 to be exact. And for those who might not know, Clive Barker's Books of Blood also contained such classic short stories as The Midnight Meat Train, which was turned into a film by director Ryuhei Kitamura and starred Bradley Cooper, Vinnie Jones, Leslie Bibb, and Brooke Shields. Books of Blood also gave us stories such as Dread, which director Anthony DiBlasi adapted for the screen with star Jackson Rathbone; The Last Illusion, which Barker himself turned into the movie Lord of Illusions; and of course, The Forbidden, which director Bernard Rose famously adapted in 1992 into Candyman starring Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen. Along with Rawhead Rex, Volume 3 of Barker's Books of Blood, specifically included tales such as Son of Celluloid, Confessions of a (Pornographer's) Shroud, Scape-Goats, and Human Remains.

Pavlou directed the original take on Clive Barker's Rawhead Rex from a screenplay written by Barker himself. Kevin Attew and Don Hawkins produced. The film starred David Dukes, Kelly Piper, Niall Tóibín, Cora Venus Lunny, Ronan Wilmot, and Donal McCann. Colin Towns provided the music, and John Metcalfe was the cinematographer. Andy Horvitch edited the motion picture, and Empire Pictures released the movie back on April 17, 1987. This update comes to us from The Dark Side Magazine.