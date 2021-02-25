Ray Donovan will be getting a new movie adaptation to give proper closure to the canceled Showtime series. The Ray Donovan movie will pick up directly where the show left off with the series finale at the end of season 7 with Liev Schreiber returning to reprise the titular role. Schreiber is also on board to co-write the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who will serve as the director as well. Also returning are Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey as Ray's father Mickey and daughter Bridget, respectively.

"When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan," said Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime, in a statement. "And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series."

When Ray Donovan was canceled after seven seasons last year, longtime fans were very disappointed. After years of investment, they saw the show end on a cliffhanger as the creative team had been anticipating another season. Soon after the news was broken, Liev Schreiber hopped on Instagram to give fans of the series a promising update, declaring his intention to make sure the series had a proper ending one way or another.

"It's hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return," Schreiber wrote at the time. "What's even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard. Too early to say where or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan. So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you."

After the news of Ray Donovan returning with an all-new movie was reported, Schreiber jumped back on social media to give an update on the project. Posting a video preview of Ray Donovan, the actor writes in the caption, "Told ya. Thanks to all the amazing Donofans for making this happen."

Meanwhile, Schreiber is currently busy filming a role for director Paula Ortiz's upcoming drama Across the River and Into the Trees. He also will be featured in filmmaker Wes Anderson's next movie The French Dispatch as part of a strong ensemble cast that also includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Anjelica Huston, and Timothee Chalamet. It is expected to be released sometime this year.

Production on the Ray Donovan movie is scheduled to begin later this year in New York. It's not clear when we can expect the new movie, though next year seems probable. Schreiber and Hollander will executive produce alongside Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro. This news comes to us from Deadline.