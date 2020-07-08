Justice League actor Ray Fisher recently accused Joss Whedon, who took over directing duties from Zack Snyder for the 2017 cut of the film, of 'gross and unprofessional behavior on set'. Since then, fans have been clamoring for Fisher to provide evidence to substantiate his claims. During a recent Q&A video for Instagram, Fisher explained the legal issues that are stopping him from speaking more freely.

"I am still very much under contract and I am still very much under Non-Disclosure Agreement. So I've got to be very careful about what I say and how I say it, otherwise I can get sued into oblivion. So just a disclaimer there. For the folks who were looking for more specifics in the moment right now, I'm sorry that I cannot give them to you in the moment right now."

"Just gotta make sure all your ducks are laid out in a row so you can go ahead and handle the situation appropriately so you don't end up being, outside of professionally liable, legally liable for anything that could be litigious or whatever that would be. This will take some time, we will get it done, we will win, and then we'll be able to move on in the world. That's it."

There are those who are claiming Ray Fisher is making these assertions on social media to get attention. Fisher addressed such claims directly, insisting he has no interest in getting famous for the wrong reasons.

"Keep the clout. Keep the fame. I'd be happy going doing theater in the mountains of Oregon in obscurity, you know what I mean? I'm fine without that. I've often said, if this thing is the only thing I'm blessed to do, I'd be fine with that because what is going to be a wilder process than what this has been?"

"I've talked about Hollywood a lot in the recent weeks. So for some of you guys what I said last week probably is not a massive surprise. It just takes, it's going to take people being specific about their experiences in order to get things changed....If Hollywood is this or that and there's a bad stigma around it, well who in it specifically is giving it that bag stigma? Let's go ahead and deal with that and then you can actually begin to change the entire thing right? Talking about it in generalities is not helpful, it's not helpful."

"If it makes you feel any better, I'm feeling optimistic about the whole situation because I know at the end of the day, regardless of what it is that I'm able to say or not say in this moment right now, there's no way that all this stuff does not come to light in some capacity. There's no way."

Fisher concluded his remarks on a hopeful note, promising the fans who have supported him throughout the ordeal that the details of the entire matter will be brought to light in time. Perhaps we'll learn more about Joss Whedon and his alleged abuse on the set of Justice League in the near future.