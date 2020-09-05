Ray Fisher says he did cooperate with investigators about the Justice League probe. The Cyborg actor is now questioning the investigation's "independence." Late last night, Warner Bros. released a lengthy statement refuting Fisher's claims and went on to allege that he did not cooperate with their investigation. Fisher has publicly alleged on more than one occasion that Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg were involved with abusive behavior on the set of Justice League.

Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power.



I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after:



1/2 pic.twitter.com/TWTHv68G9Q — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

Ray Fisher took to social media this morning to deny that he did not cooperate with investigators. He said, "Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power. I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th." He then posted a screenshot of an email that he sent to his representation after said meeting with the studio's investigators. Fisher continues, "It's also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses."

It appears that Ray Fisher is not going to back down. "Warner Bros. Pictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I'm ready to meet the challenge," Fisher said. Right now, it's looking like the Justice League drama is going to continue on for the foreseeable future. Fisher was originally very happy that the studio was looking into his allegations against Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg, but a lot has changed in a short amount of time.

Some DC fans are full of support for Ray Fisher and have been showing that on social media. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has been the most vocal, as they know that things can get tricky behind-the-scenes as we all witnessed with Zack Snyder leaving Justice League before reshoots. Joss Whedon was brought on board and apparently he and Fisher did not see eye to eye on many things, though the actor has not gone into specifics, noting that an NDA keeps him from going into any real detail with the public.

As for whether or not Ray Fisher will end up in The Flash movie, that is unclear at this time. Warner Bros. confirmed that talks were underway, but did not clarify if the investigation will turn into a roadblock. Fisher is intent to keep fighting this battle and things could get pretty ugly in the next handful of weeks, so it would not be surprising to see the actor part ways with Warner Bros. and DC for good. Hopefully it won't come to that, as DC fans have been waiting a long time to see more Cyborg on the big screen. You can check out Ray Fisher's Twitter responses to Warner Bros. above.

It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge.



A>E



2/2 pic.twitter.com/OcOmcVZtub — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

So you can better understand how deep this goes:



After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns.



I will not.



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 4, 2020