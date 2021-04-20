Ray Fisher is once again upset with WarnerMedia and the way they are handling social justice and race relations within their company. Earlier today, former police officer Derek Michael Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd, and convicted of murder on all charges. Shortly after the verdict was read, WarnerMedia put out a response on social media, which you can see in the Tweet below from the media conglomerate.

"THE WORK CONTINUES. While this verdict doesn't bring back those we've so wrongly lost, we know that it brings us closer to significant change.We reaffirm our commitment to be part of the solution buying our platforms, content, and resources to advance racial equality and social justice."

This statement did not sit well with Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, who accused Joss Whedon of abuse and misconduct on the set of Warner Bros. and DC Films' Justice League during reshoots. An investigation was conducted, but Fisher never felt justice was fully served in the matter. He has continued to wage a crusade against the studio and various individuals within the company. Things seemed to be looking up, as the actor claimed that Cyborg might return in The Flash movie if Warner Bros. apologized to him.

Ray Fisher was originally supposed to co-star in The Flash movie alongside Ezra Miller. But after the accusations came, and an investigation got underway, Warner Bros. decided to cut ties with Fisher. It was never announced if the character of Cyborg was being cut from The Flash, or if there was recasting going on behind the scenes. Fisher's appearance in the movie seems more unlikely now, after he tweeted out his angry response to WarnerMedia.

How f*cking DARE YOU @WarnerMedia?!?!?! Oh, now I'm pissed...."

After Ray Fisher made his response, many came out to voice support for the actor. Soon, the #IStandWithRayFisher hashtag began to trend again, as it did when Zack Snyder's Justice League was finally released on HBO Max this past March. A lot of Zack Snyder and Ray Fisher fans are upset with WarnerMedia and how they have handled this situation so far. You can check out some of the tweets from those angry fans below.

We’re eagerly awaiting the apology for Ray Fisher, then. #IStandWithRayFisherhttps://t.co/K8u3VzlikG — NQ Cole & Nana (@TheNerdQueens) April 20, 2021

Imagine ignoring your black employees about their experiences of racism within your business and then putting out this post #IStandWithRayFisherhttps://t.co/ODxZS72TQO — Clue (@IsThatClue) April 20, 2021

To the closeted racists “supporting” for clout...kings and queens, we see you.



Anyways, #IStandWithRayFisherhttps://t.co/QX0WhnLHjJ — Tragedy Of Aarons (@aaronmichael_j) April 20, 2021

For years, Warner Media had the full records on Justice League producers & their Warner Bros. execs abusive and racist behavior towards Ray Fisher.



And yet, they gave all of them work and protection while sidelining & gaslighting Ray Fisher.



Go F yourself.#IStandWithRayFisherhttps://t.co/tyGJxPmYvN — All Things Zack Snyder (@AllThingsSnyder) April 20, 2021

#IStandWithRayFisher

Come on @WarnerMedia do the right thing and apologize to @ray8fisher and take responsibility for the injustices that took place under your watch https://t.co/f7V3KsrqnC — The Batfleck Movie #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@BatfleckMovie) April 20, 2021

WB had the audacity to post an anti racist message for clout while they also have racist people leading the company and fired a black man for speaking up........#IStandWithRayFisherpic.twitter.com/aMyPIWISan — Lorena Eilhart 🦉 (@llorebuffay) April 20, 2021

I mean. You fired Ray Fisher after he exposed racists among your ranks. So this is really just hollow and performative. Using one hand to pat your back while you try and use the other to cover the mouths of the people who work for you. #IStandWithRayFisherhttps://t.co/OPgP0FckLP — Kevin Dawson is at Justice Con (@DawsonforReal) April 20, 2021

If this were true, an apology to the Justice League investigation participants would have already been issued and Ray Fisher would still be in The Flash movie.



Practice what you preach, please. #IStandWithRayFisher

A>E https://t.co/07tHL7tZKS — TheFliteCast (@TheFliteCast) April 20, 2021