Raya and the Last Dragon is now available to stream on Disney+ at no extra cost. After premiering simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service in March, the animated movie was available with Premier Access for an extra $30. It is now officially out from behind the paywall, meaning every monthly subscriber can watch the movie at any time for no more than the Disney+ monthly subscription cost.

Bringing Raya and the Last Dragon out from behind the paywall this way is similar to the release pattern of last year's live-action Mulan movie. Because of the pandemic and the widespread shutdown of movie theaters, Mulan was one of the first movies to be made available on Disney+ through Premier Access. After three months, it was then made available to stream at no added cost. Black Widow and Jungle Cruise will also be available on Disney+ this summer via Premier Access, but it's unknown if they'll also be out from the paywall after three months' time.

The pandemic also affected the release of Raya and the Last Dragon. Originally, the movie was scheduled to be released in November 2020 before it was pushed back to March 12, 2021. It was later moved up a week to its March 5 release date, hitting Disney+ with Premier Access that same day. It was previously made available for free to subscribers in Latin America no April 23 before just recently becoming available in other countries.

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada. Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the script. The movie stars Kelly Marie Tran as Raya with Awkwafina as Sisu, the dragon, along with Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk. The movie was a hit for Disney, given the circumstances of the movie theater industry, and Tran has said she'd be up for doing a sequel if the House of Mouse is interested.

"I would absolutely be interested," Tran told Decider. "I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know."

Tran has also said she was hoping for the relationship between Raya and Namaari (Gemma Chan) to turn romantic, adding: "I love their relationship I think it's very clear, too-there are even specific lines in the movie-where they both talk about like, 'Oh, if things were different, we could have been friends, or this could have gone a different way.' Listen! I was [rooting for romance] too. Yeah, I don't know, hopefully, we get a sequel. We'll see what happens to them. I mean, I was probably the first person to ship those characters!"

It's also possible the world of Raya and the Last Dragon could be expanded with a new series on Disney+. In December, it was announced at the Disney investors meeting that Walt Disney Animation Studios was producing a TV series based on Moana, set to be released in 2023. With Raya hitting rather well with Disney fans, there's a good chance this movie could get that same treatment as well. In any case, you can watch Raya and the Last Dragon right now on Disney+.