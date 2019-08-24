Disney has just announced a brand new animated project, Raya and the Last Dragon. This was one of the surprise projects announced at Disney's D23 Expo as part of the studio's massive movie panel presentation. Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), The Farewell) and Cassandra Steele (Rick and Morty, L.A. Complex) lead the cast. Paul Briggs (Big Hero 6) is in the director's chair, working from a script by Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians).

Following the announcement, some artwork for the movie made its way online. A motion image sees the titular Raya in a beautiful, lush animated landscape. A logo for Raya and the Last Dragon has also been revealed. Via the official Walt Disney Studios Twitter account, here's when we can expect to see the project land in theaters.

"Just Announced: Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, starring Cassandra Steele (Raya) and Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expo"

The story will take place in Kumandra, which described as "a reimagined earth inhabited by an ancient civilization that venerated the mythical dragons for their power and their wisdom." There will be five clans from the Land of the Dragon. However, as the title implies, dragons are no longer there and Kumandra has been invaded by a sinister presence. Raya, described as a lone warrior, is on a quest to save her land. She's bent on finding the last dragon, who she thinks is the key to the whole thing. Awkwafina, while on stage, spoke a bit about what happens when the two meet.

"When Raya first meets Sisu, she's in human form and needs Raya's help to reclaim her power to become her true dragon self. Basically, Sisu is not the hero dragon Raya was expecting, but thankfully they have help. Raya and Sisu are joined by a band of misfits from different clans, who become a family."

Some footage was shown to those in attendance. It features Raya walking through a dark passage, with dragon hieroglyphs on the wall. The footage came to a head when Raya meets Sisu, who is in the form of a pink and teal-colored dragon. Sisu also reportedly takes the form of a human.

The footage hasn't made its way online, but that's to be expected, since the movie won't be hitting theaters for about 15 months. In any event, this is just another big step forward in Awkwafina's budding career, as she's having herself quite the moment. This also could prove to be an original hit for Disney, as they've been relying heavily on remakes and established brands, such as Marvel and Star Wars. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates on the project are made available. Be sure to check out the first images from Raya and the Last Dragon for yourself. This news was previously reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Related: Here's Everything Disney, Marvel & Pixar Just Announced at D23

Just Announced: Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, starring @cassandrasteele (Raya) and @Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expopic.twitter.com/V40bv64IIp — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Check out the new logo for Raya and the Last Dragon, coming to theaters November 2020. #D23Expopic.twitter.com/EfrXMbY1SU — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) August 24, 2019

The cast of @DisneyAnimation’s new film Raya and the Last Dragon, @CassandraSteele and @Awkwafina join the filmmakers on stage at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/2J9um56pwU — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019