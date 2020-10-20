We have a brand new poster for Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, with the movie's first trailer not far behind. This animated feature was initially announced last year at Disney's D23 Expo. While much uncertainty looms in the theatrical marketplace, this is still scheduled to hit theaters next spring, assuming there are theaters for it to play in. Either way, we'll be getting a much better look at what the Mouse House has cooked up very soon.

The poster sees the title character Raya, who will be voiced by Star Wars alum Kelly Marie Tran, holding a sword in the pouring rain. The dragon in question is nowhere to be found in this image but we will undoubtedly get a look at the mythical creature in tomorrow's trailer. In sharing the poster on social media, Disney confirmed that the trailer will debut tomorrow morning on Good Morning America. The poster was shared with the following caption.

"Check out the poster for Raya and the Last Dragon, and tune in to GMA tomorrow to watch the brand-new trailer."

Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada are directing the animated flick alongside co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, with Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho on board as producers. Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8 star Awkwafina is set to voice the dragon Sisu. Originally, actress Cassie Steele had been cast to play the role of Raya. However, it was announced in August that Kelly Marie Tran, known best for her role as Rose Tico in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, had instead taken over the part. The change is historic as Tran will become the first actress of Southeast Asian descent to lead a Disney animated movie. Playwright Qui Nguyen Adele Lim penned the screenplay.

Raya and the Last Dragon takes place long ago in the fantasy world of Kumandra. In this world, humans and dragons once lived together in harmony. However, sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land and the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. 500 years later, these beasts have resurfaced. Now, a lone warrior named Raya must track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good.

Disney recently restructured its media business to focus heavily on streaming, prioritizing Disney+, as well as Hulu and ESPN+. To that end, Pixar's Soul will be heading straight to Disney+ in December. For the moment, the studio is intent on giving this movie a theatrical release. But as we've seen, a lot can change in a handful of months. It seems feasible that this could also become a streaming play depending on how things shake out between now and early next year. Raya and the Last Dragon is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 12, 2021. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it drops tomorrow. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new poster from the Raya and the Last Dragon Twitter account.