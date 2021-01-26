Walt Disney Animation Studios has just launched a new trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon along with a brand new poster for the fantasy adventure movie. The trailer comes just over a month ahead of the movie's premiere in early March, which includes a simultaneous debut on Disney+ with Premier Access along with a theatrical release. You can watch the video below.

Per Disney, Raya and the Last Dragon "takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world-it's going to take trust and teamwork as well."

Featuring a strong voice cast, the movie includes Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya; Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu; Gemma Chan as Raya's nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya's visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari's powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya's best friend and trusty steed; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land.

Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada direct Raya and the Last Dragon with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing, using a screenplay by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are producing. James Newton Howard composed the score, marking his fourth time scoring a Disney movie following Dinosaur, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and Treasure Planet.

The dual release of the movie is similar to Disney's live-action Mulan remake, which was released in September. Because of the pandemic, the movie only showed in limited theaters that were open at the time. On the same day, Disney made Mulan available for Disney+ users to purchase for a premium fee. Originally, Mulan was set to exclusively premiere in theaters last March. At the time, the $29.99 fee was controversial, but Raya and the Last Dragon has the potential to perform much better with filmgoers having since grown more accustomed to watching new movies this way.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be released in theaters on March 5, 2021. The movie will also be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most markets, priced at $29.99. The Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release date hasn't yet been announced, but the home video release is expected to arrive in mid-2021. The new trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon comes to us from Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube.