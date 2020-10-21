Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon. The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran provides the voice of Raya, a peacekeeping warrior who is on the hunt for the last dragon in order to bring peace to her people. Disney originally announced the Southeast Asian-inspired animated fairy tale at the 2019 D23 Expo, where they teased the first art for the movie, including the new land of Kumandra.

Raya and the Last Dragon begins long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world-it's going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon was originally supposed to be out in theaters next month, but it was delayed to March 12th, 2021 after Pixar's Soul was moved from June to November. It was later announced that Soul is going to be skipping theaters altogether in favor of a Disney+ premiere on Christmas Day, which could very well end up happening with Raya and the Last Dragon, depending on where things are with the public health crisis in March of next year. Mulan also skipped theaters and went straight to streaming on Disney+, though it cost subscribers some extra money to do so. Soul will be available at no extra cost for subscribers this Christmas.

Raya and the Last Dragon is set in a fictional fantasy land called Kumandra, which is inspired by Southeast Asian cultures from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Laos. To research, the production team traveled to Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia to try and make their fictional land as accurate to Southeast cultures as possible. In the Disney movie, the land is split into five different regions that are all divided amongst each other, which Kelly Marie Tran's Raya will have to work hard to reunite during her journey. Thankfully, Raya will have some help along the way, mostly from her loyal sidekick Tuk Tuk, a giant armadillo-like critter that is sure to sell a lot of toys.

Raya and the Last Dragon comes to us from directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The movie is co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa. Producers on the project are Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, while Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya and Awkwafina voices the last dragon Sisu. You can check out the teaser trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon above, thanks to the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel.