Even with it being available on Disney+, Raya and the Last Dragon has won its second consecutive box office weekend in a row after bringing in $5.5 million. To date, the animated Disney movie has brought in over $35 million globally and is currently available to stream at home on Disney+ for a premium fee. According to insiders, Disney will not be doing the same day streaming and theatrical releases in the future, noting that the streaming model was an experiment while movie theaters largely remained closed.

It is believed that the North American box office will see its first real shot in the arm next weekend. Cinemark Theatres reopened in Los Angeles over the weekend for the first time since last March. The theater chain expects to have 90% of their auditoriums up and running by early next week, which will likely be reflected in next weekend's box office numbers. 51% of North American theaters are currently open, which is up from just over 40% last weekend. Additionally, things are picking up overseas, with China rereleasing James Cameron's Avatar, which is now the highest grossing movie of all time again, dethroning Avengers: Endgame.

Tom & Jerry was able to take the second spot this weekend after earning $4 million. To date, the family movie has earned over $66 million globally, and like Raya and the Last Dragon, it's available to be streamed from home. Chaos Walking took the third spot with $2.2 million. The dystopian action movie is directed by Doug Liman from a screenplay by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford. It stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. Eddie Huang's directorial debut, Boogie, came in at number four with $730K.

The Croods: A New Age remains at number five this weekend after taking in $520K. The animated family movie has been in theaters for 16 weeks and has made just shy of $160 million globally. The Marksman took the sixth spot with $465K. The Liam Neeson-starring action thriller has been a steady box office earner since opening in theaters nine weeks ago. Indian Telugu-language comedy-drama, Jathi Ratnalu, debuted at number seven with $460K.

The Little Things fell to number eight this weekend after bringing in $400K at movie theaters across the country. The neo-noir crime thriller is no-longer streaming on HBO Max. Wonder Woman 1984 came in at number nine with $400K. To date, the sequel, which received mixed reviews from fans and critics upon its release late last year, has made $188.5 million globally. Finally, The Father took the tenth spot after debuting with $312K. The drama stars Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.