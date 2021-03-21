Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon is number one at the box office for the third consecutive weekend in a row. Movie theaters in Los Angeles opened back up last weekend, which had a major impact on this weekend's numbers. Raya and the Last Dragon star Kelly Marie Tran appeared on stage at the El Capitan on Friday to welcome audiences back into theaters and received a huge reaction from the shocked audience. As of this writing, the animated family movie has earned just over $71.2 million globally.

Reopened movie theaters across North America have now crossed the 3,000 mark as Cinemark and AMC welcome moviegoers back. This weekend marked the first time that Los Angeles has been the number one box office earner in the nation since before the pandemic took place. On Friday and Saturday alone, Los Angeles earned over $1 million in ticket sales, which is well ahead of New York when it reopened its movie theaters. Regal is still closed, but it is believed they will be opening up soon, which will see another box office boost across North America.

Tom & Jerry was able to keep its number two spot this weekend after earning $3.8 million. Like Raya and the Last Dragon, Tom & Jerry can also be streamed from home. In its four weeks in theaters, the animated family movie has brought in just over $77 million globally. Historical drama The Courier debuted at number three with $2 million. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Greville Wynne, a British businessman who was recruited by the Secret Intelligence Service to deliver messages to secret agent Oleg Penkovsky in the 1960s.

Chaos Walking fell to number four at the box office this weekend after bringing in $1.9 million. The dystopian action movie stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. The Croods: A New Age was able to keep its number five spot this weekend after earning $620K. The animated family movie has been in theaters for 17 weeks and has earned $160 million globally. Boogie fell to number six after bringing in $600K.

The Marksman was able to land the seventh spot this weekend. The Liam Neeson-starring action thriller earned $480K and, as of this writing, has earned over $18 million globally. Wonder Woman 1984 came in at number eight with $460K. The sequel has earned $165 million globally since debuting at the end of last year. The Little Things took the ninth spot, while The Father took the tenth, with $340K and $321K, respectively. You can get the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.