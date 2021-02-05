Raya and the Last Dragon advanced tickets and Disney+ pre-order are available to purchase now. Disney is releasing the long-awaited animated movie in theaters and on Disney+ simultaneously starting March 5th. Today, fans can pre-order Premier Access on Disney+ and purchase movie tickets for traditional theater viewings. As of this writing, over 60% of movie theaters in North America are still closed, so it will be interesting to see how many people end up going to a theater to see Raya and the Last Dragon when they have the option to pay a premium fee to watch from home.

For the first time ever, Disney+ is offering pre-orders for Premier Access to Raya and the Last Dragon for an additional one-time fee of $29.99. Once subscribers get Premier Access to the movie, they can watch it as many times as they want on any platform where Disney+ is available, with an active Disney+ subscription. The studio has had a good experience with releasing movies through their Premier Access function. Late last year, they released the live-action adaptation of Mulan with the premium fee, which found nearly 30% of their subscribers jumping on board.

In addition, fans can also purchase advance theater tickets through Fandango to see the movie on the big screen in select cinemas. Warner Bros. released Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max at the end of last year, though they did not charge a premium price for the sequel. According to Nielson, millions of households streamed the movie and subscriptions for the streaming service also surged as a result. Disney released Soul for free on Disney+ and also saw a surge in viewership.

Raya and the Last Dragon takes Disney fans on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. However, that all changed when an evil force threatened the land, and the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world-it's going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay. The official Raya and the Last Dragon Twitter account was the first to announce the advanced tickets and Disney+ pre-order information.