Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are going to play siblings in a new movie for Apple Original Films. Called Raymond and Ray, the movie features the two actors in the lead roles as "half brothers who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There's anger, there's pain, there's folly, there might be love, and there's definitely grave-digging."

Rodrigo García (In Treatment, Albert Nobbs) is writing and directing Raymond and Ray. Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity and Roma) will produce with Bonnie Curtis (Saving Private Ryan, Albert Nobbs) and Julie Lynn (Albert Nobbs, To the Bone) for Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will serve as executive producers.

Ahead of this collaboration for Apple TV+, Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are both currently working on new shows for Disney+. McGregor will return as the popular Star Wars Jedi Master in an upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series which is due to arrive in 2022. Hayden Christensen also returns as Darth Vader to rekindle the character's feud with Obi-Wan. The show is set ten years after Revenge of the Sith.

Earlier this summer, McGregor was seen in The Birthday Cake, a crime thriller also starring Val Kilmer, Shiloh Fernandez, and Ashley Benson. McGregor's other recent roles include Doctor Sleep and Birds of Prey. He will also appear in a voice role for Guillermo del Toro's upcoming stop-motion Pinocchio movie which is expected to arrive on Netflix this year. The actor previously revealed he's voicing Jiminy Cricket, which will be interesting to observe.

"I'm playing Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio," McGregor said last year, via TheWrap. "And of course, it's stop-frame animation so it's going to take them a great long time to make that film. But my first part of that, which is recording his dialogue, is sort of done. There may or may not be a song that needs to be recorded. I'm not sure that I'm at liberty to discuss that."

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke is also working on the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight, which will feature the actor as the villain opposite Oscar Isaac as the titular superhero. Recently, Hawke said that he is basing his character on David Koresh, and even has a look similar to the notorious cult leader. This will mark Hawke's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also explained in an interview with The Ringer that it was mostly working with Isaac that attracted him to the project.

"A lot of it...is Oscar to me, to be honest with you," he said. "I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

There's no word yet on when Raymond and Ray starts filming or when it will be available on Apple TV+. Meanwhile, Apple is moving forward with many other high profile projects for the streaming service, including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and an upcoming romantic action movie starring Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.