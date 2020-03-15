The Golden Raspberry Awards had to cancel their event over this past weekend. Coronavirus is still spreading, even as people are trying to isolate. Los Angeles has made the decision to shut down any event hosting more than 50 people and the Razzies would have definitely had way more than 50 people there. For now, it looks like the show is postponed, so we should learn about the worst movies of 2019 in the near future. Co-founder John Wilson released a statement which you can read below.

"Tonight's live Razzie ceremony had to be canceled/postponed because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre. Without a hall, we could not proceed with the show, but we are hoping to have a video to disseminate by tonight (Saturday, March 14) - Perhaps even by what had been our original 'curtain time' of 8pm. Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either."

The Razzies usually take place the night before the Academy Awards, but it was shifted because of the early premiere of this year's Oscars. The Razzies isn't the only awards show to get cut over the past few weeks. The Juno Awards were canceled, the GLAAD Media Awards in New York, while the Kids' Choice Awards were postponed. The BAFTA Games Awards is moving to a live stream. John Wilson has not yet announced if and when the Razzies will take place, but that should be revealed soon. For now, it seems that a lot of people are going to be closing shop, to try and get a handle on the coronavirus.

The Razzies celebrates the worst movies and performances of the year and Cats was mentioned quite a bit. Judi Dench was excited for her nomination, though she admits she still hasn't seen the movie. A Madea Family Funeral also is mentioned quite a bit this year with Tyler Perry getting more than a few nominations. Sadly, nobody was able to attend the event and take home any of the awards.

The coronavirus is continuing to spread, which is having a major effect on the entertainment industry. This weekend's box office is the lowest it's been since 2000 as studios announce release date changes and people try to stay indoors more. Things are going to get worse before they get better when it comes to the coronavirus. Italy, France, and Spain are all on lockdown and face penalties if quarantine is broken.

While the Razzies is mostly for bad movies, there is one good spot each year. The Razzie Redeemer Award gives actors a second chance. This year's nominees in that category include Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name, Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3, and Toy Story 4. Adam Sandler was nominated for Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, and Will Smith in Aladdin. Deadline was the first to report the Razzies news.