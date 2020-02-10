Now that the Oscars are all over and done with, and the best of the best have now been honored, it is time to turn to the awards ceremony for the worst of the worst: The Razzies. Well, the nominations are now in and the likes of Cats, Rambo: Last Blood and A Medea Family Funeral take the lead for the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards.

The much-maligned cinematic adaptation of the musical Cats has garnered a total of nine Razzie nominations, securing a nod in every major category apart from Worst Actor and Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel. Star Rebel Wilson though has been nominated for both Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress for her work in The Hustle and Cats, respectively. Hopefully, she has a sense of humor about it.

Rambo: Last Blood is right behind Cats with a total of eight nominations, which continues the long-running tradition of The Razzies dishonoring Sylvester Stallone. Tyler Perry's critically slaughtered A Madea Family Funeral also managed to gain eight nominations. The hugely disappointing reboot of comic book devil Hellboy has garnered five nominations, including Worst Screenplay and, rather surprisingly, a Worst Actor nomination for star David Harbour. With many considering Harbour's performance to be the one highlight of the movie, this is sure to come as quite a shock.

In an interesting reflection of what went on at the Academy Awards this year with Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood receiving several notable nominations, The Razzies are dishonoring director Daniel Farrand's The Haunting of Sharon Tate, with the movie being nominated for Worst Picture and a Worst Actress nomination for Hillary Duff. Unlike Tarantino's effort, The Haunting of Sharon Tate has been largely condemned by critics for being a disrespectful, exploitative take on the tragic story of the murdered actress.

Finally, John Travolta's bizarre psychological thriller The Fanatic has been nominated in four categories, including Worst Picture and Worst Actor for Travolta himself.

There is also a new category this year, Worst Reckless Disregard For Human Life And Public Property, which is an award to be given to a movie that racked up a large body count with little thought as to the consequences or tastefulness of the violence it showcased. Oscar darling Joker is one of the five nominees. You can judge the rest of the nominations below.

Worst Picture Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTRESS Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

WORST ACTOR James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

WORST SCREEN COMBO Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST DIRECTOR Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, Cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

WORST SCREENPLAY Cats , Lee Hall, Tom Hooper

, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands

Hellboy, Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer Award Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin