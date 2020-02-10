Now that the Oscars are all over and done with, and the best of the best have now been honored, it is time to turn to the awards ceremony for the worst of the worst: The Razzies. Well, the nominations are now in and the likes of Cats, Rambo: Last Blood and A Medea Family Funeral take the lead for the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards.
The much-maligned cinematic adaptation of the musical Cats has garnered a total of nine Razzie nominations, securing a nod in every major category apart from Worst Actor and Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel. Star Rebel Wilson though has been nominated for both Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress for her work in The Hustle and Cats, respectively. Hopefully, she has a sense of humor about it.
Rambo: Last Blood is right behind Cats with a total of eight nominations, which continues the long-running tradition of The Razzies dishonoring Sylvester Stallone. Tyler Perry's critically slaughtered A Madea Family Funeral also managed to gain eight nominations. The hugely disappointing reboot of comic book devil Hellboy has garnered five nominations, including Worst Screenplay and, rather surprisingly, a Worst Actor nomination for star David Harbour. With many considering Harbour's performance to be the one highlight of the movie, this is sure to come as quite a shock.
In an interesting reflection of what went on at the Academy Awards this year with Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood receiving several notable nominations, The Razzies are dishonoring director Daniel Farrand's The Haunting of Sharon Tate, with the movie being nominated for Worst Picture and a Worst Actress nomination for Hillary Duff. Unlike Tarantino's effort, The Haunting of Sharon Tate has been largely condemned by critics for being a disrespectful, exploitative take on the tragic story of the murdered actress.
Finally, John Travolta's bizarre psychological thriller The Fanatic has been nominated in four categories, including Worst Picture and Worst Actor for Travolta himself.
There is also a new category this year, Worst Reckless Disregard For Human Life And Public Property, which is an award to be given to a movie that racked up a large body count with little thought as to the consequences or tastefulness of the violence it showcased. Oscar darling Joker is one of the five nominees. You can judge the rest of the nominations below.
Worst Picture
- Cats
- The Fanatic
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTRESS
- Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity
- Francesca Hayward, Cats
- Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
- Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
WORST ACTOR
- James Franco, Zeroville
- David Harbour, Hellboy
- Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
- Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
- John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- James Corden, Cats
- Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")
- Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")
- Seth Rogen, Zeroville
- Bruce Willis, Glass
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
- Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
- Judi Dench, Cats
- Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
- Rebel Wilson, Cats
WORST SCREEN COMBO
- Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats
- Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats
- Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
- Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood
- John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL
- Dark Phoenix
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Hellboy
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last Blood
WORST DIRECTOR
- Fred Durst, The Fanatic
- James Franco, Zeroville
- Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
- Tom Hooper, Cats
- Neil Marshall, Hellboy
WORST SCREENPLAY
- Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands
- Hellboy, Andrew Cosby
- A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry
- Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
- Dragged Across Concrete
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Hellboy
- Joker
- Rambo: Last Blood
Razzie Redeemer Award
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4
- Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Will Smith, Aladdin