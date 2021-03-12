The Golden Raspberry Awards "honors" the worst cinematic under-achievements every year, and the full nomination list has been revealed for the 41st annual event. Looking at the movies of 2020, this year's Razzies take aim at Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle remake, Sia's controversial musical drama Music, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's stolen-election documentary Absolute Proof.
The Razzies also awarded a "Special Governors' Trophy" to the year 2020 as "The Worst Calendar Year EVER." Though he wasn't acting, Rudy Giuliani's "cameo" in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also has several nominations. Some of the other Razzie noms include the panned Fantasy Island reboot and the Netflix comedies Hubie Halloween with Adam Sandler and The Wrong Missy with David Spade. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan's Iron Mask also made the list.
Another title with multiple nominations is 365 Days, a polish ripoff of Fifty Shades of Grey. The universally-panned movie holds a rare 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been widely criticized for "romanticizing kidnapping and rape." A popular petition for Netflix to completely remove the movie from the streamer has been signed by more than 40,000 people with a similar petition garnering more than 70,000 names. Parents Television Council president Timothy F. Winter also formally requested Netflix remove 365 Days from the platform, but it still remains. You can see the full list of Razzie nominations below.
Worst Picture
- 365 Days
- Absolute Proof
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Music
WORST ACTRESS
- Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches
- Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Kate Hudson - Music
- Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days
WORST ACTOR
- Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle
- Mike Lindell (The "My Pillow" Guy) - Absolute Proof
- Michele Morrone - 365 Days
- Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween
- David Spade - The Wrong Missy
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani (As "Himself") - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector
- Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask
- Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island
- Maggie Q - Fantasy Island
- Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler - Music
WORST SCREEN COMBO
- Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent - Dolittle
- Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" - Call of the Wild
- Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy
- Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL
- 365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
- Dolittle (Remake)
- Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")
- Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
WORST DIRECTOR
- Charles Band - All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" Movies
- Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days
- Stephen Gaghan - Dolittle
- Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy
- Sia - Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
- 365 Days
- All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" Movies
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hillbilly Elegy
The final results of the Razzies this year will be unveiled on Oscar Eve (Saturday, April 24). You can find out more about the Golden Raspberry Awards at the official website, Razzies.com.