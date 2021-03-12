The Golden Raspberry Awards "honors" the worst cinematic under-achievements every year, and the full nomination list has been revealed for the 41st annual event. Looking at the movies of 2020, this year's Razzies take aim at Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle remake, Sia's controversial musical drama Music, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's stolen-election documentary Absolute Proof.

The Razzies also awarded a "Special Governors' Trophy" to the year 2020 as "The Worst Calendar Year EVER." Though he wasn't acting, Rudy Giuliani's "cameo" in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also has several nominations. Some of the other Razzie noms include the panned Fantasy Island reboot and the Netflix comedies Hubie Halloween with Adam Sandler and The Wrong Missy with David Spade. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan's Iron Mask also made the list.

Another title with multiple nominations is 365 Days, a polish ripoff of Fifty Shades of Grey. The universally-panned movie holds a rare 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been widely criticized for "romanticizing kidnapping and rape." A popular petition for Netflix to completely remove the movie from the streamer has been signed by more than 40,000 people with a similar petition garnering more than 70,000 names. Parents Television Council president Timothy F. Winter also formally requested Netflix remove 365 Days from the platform, but it still remains. You can see the full list of Razzie nominations below.

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson - Music

Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The "My Pillow" Guy) - Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone - 365 Days

Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween

David Spade - The Wrong Missy

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As "Himself") - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask

Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island

Maggie Q - Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler - Music

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent - Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" - Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/"Re-Imagining")

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band - All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" Movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan - Dolittle

Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy

Sia - Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

The final results of the Razzies this year will be unveiled on Oscar Eve (Saturday, April 24). You can find out more about the Golden Raspberry Awards at the official website, Razzies.com.