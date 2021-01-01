Sean Clark is kicking off the new year with a brand new Horror's Hallowed Grounds episode, this time visiting the filming locations from the horror movie Re-Animator. Directed by Stuart Gordon and based on a story by H. P. Lovecraft, Re-Animator starred Jeffrey Combs as Herbert West, a med student who creates a reagent that can "re-animate" dead bodies. A cult classic, the movie is one of the more beloved titles of the 80s horror era.

Part of the tour includes host Sean Clark visiting the filming locations used to represent the University of Zurich Institute of Medicine in Switzerland. In actuality, the building seen in the exterior shots is Loyola High School in Los Angeles, and it really hasn't changed much after all these years. The interior shots were filmed at the Kerckhoff Laboratory building at CalTech University, and while the pandemic prevents Clark from taking a look inside, a peek through the windows looks pretty familiar.

Another location established in Re-Animator is the Miskatonic Medical School located in Arkham, Massachusetts. As we'll see in the video, that's actually the James W. Wadsworth building in Los Angeles. Clark also visits Occidental Studios in Hollywood where a lot of the interiors were filmed, later visiting the filming locations used for the Halsey residence, and Dan Cain's residence at 666 Darkmore. It's not quite the same as visiting these places for yourself, but taking Sean's tour by way of the Horror's Hallowed Grounds video is definitely the next best thing.

The first episode of Horror's Hallowed Grounds was created as a DVD bonus feature for Anchor Bay's Halloween: 25 Years of Terror documentary. After doing more installments for many of the Halloween sequels, Clark has also covered the filming locations seen in other genre favorites like Creepshow, The Return of the Living Dead, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. All of the videos leading up to the newest one with Re-Animator can be seen on his YouTube channel, (@malfuncsean).

Clark has also taken his filming location visits outside of the horror genre by launching what he calls Hollywood's Hallowed Grounds. Kicking off the spinoff last July, the first episode includes footage and photographs from Clark's multiple visits to the filming locations of the stoner comedy Dazed and Confused. Another episode sees Clark and his pal Adam The Woo taking a road trip to Arizona to visit the filming locations seen in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, including the actual Circle K where strange things were afoot in 1989.

For more horror content from Clark, genre fans should also check out his podcast called The Thing with Two Heads. Co-hosted with FX artist Christopher Nelson, the podcast features the two horror maestros speaking about all of the things they love about the industry, including toys, movies, music, special FX, monsters, comics, masks, and more. Many special guests are also brought in for interviews, such as Adrienne Barbeau, James Jude Courtney, and Matthew Lillard.