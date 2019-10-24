Ready or Not is making it's way home from Fox Home Entertainment next month. Add Ready Or Not to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere November 26 and buy it on Blu-ray™ and DVD December 3 and start a new holiday family tradition this year.

The sanctity of marriage goes straight to hell when a young bride (Samara Weaving) competes in a time-honored tradition with her new husband (Mark O'Brien) and his insanely rich and eccentric Le Domas family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell). The bride's wedding night takes a turn for the worst when she realizes she is at the center of a lethal game of 'Hide and Seek' and must fight her not-so-loveable in-laws for her own survival.

The In-Home release is slaying with special features as writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy give insight on their script's exploration of the Faustian bargain made by the Le Domas family. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Producer Chad Villella explain how they used practical effects to deliver an authentically bloody film.

Ready or Not Blu-ray and DVD Bonus Features:

• Let the Games Begin: The Making of Ready Or Not

• Part 1: A Devil's Bargain

• Part 2: The Le Domas Name - A Family Brand

• Part 3: 'Til Death Do Us Part

• Gag Reel

• Audio Commentary by Radio Silence and Samara Weaving