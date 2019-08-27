In many ways, it's been a rough summer for moviegoers. But several bright spots have appeared as the summer movie season comes to a close, and one of those brights pots is the horror/comedy Ready or Not, which recently hit theaters from Fox Searchlight. The movie, headlined by Samara Weaving, has earned rave reviews from critics (currently boasting an 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and is on its way to potentially becoming a sleeper hit.

Samara Weaving, meanwhile, has quietly become a modern day scream queen, having starred in movies like Mayhem and The Babysitter, in addition to this latest critically-acclaimed outing. We were lucky enough to chat with the actress, who is also starring in the upcoming Bill and Ted Face the Music, in honor of Ready or Not. Without further adieu, here's our chat.

So congratulations right off the bat. Ready Or Not is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year. Did you guys have any indication when you were making this that you kind of had something a little special? Or did this kind of take you guys by surprise?

Samara Weaving: I think we were definitely in shock. I know we had a fantastic time on set, Radio Silence, along with Fox Searchlight and the cast. They had all the ingredients to make this film brilliant. But the fact that people agree with us is amazing.

I think it's hard to sort of know how people are going to receive something.

Samara Weaving: You never know.

You've been in several horror projects. You did The Babysitter, Ash vs. Evil Dead and Mayhem, which I loved. I think it's safe to say you're kind of becoming a bit of a modern scream queen. How do you feel about that title? How do you feel about taking up that mantle a little bit?

Samara Weaving: I'm not sure. It's quite accidental, and it's ironic because I struggle watching scary movies. I have such bad anxiety going to see horror movies. It's like paying someone to increase my anxiety. But they're really fun to make. So I hope to keep making them.

This one specifically, what sort of drew you to it? And how did it come your way?

Samara Weaving: From the script. The script really thread that fine line between horror and comedy, which is really hard to do. I really like the idea of making Grace strong and avoiding the damsel in distress character which she could have easily been. And the fact that Fox Searchlight and Radio Silence was so collaborative with that idea was that's what hooked me in.

Obviously, without giving away too much for people who maybe haven't seen it, the way horror goes, it's probably one of the biggest genres in terms of doing a follow up. If there was a way for you to come back and do a sequel, how would you feel about doing that? Has there been any discussion about that?

Samara Weaving: There hasn't been a discussion that I know, but I had such a great time working with every single person on this film, So I would 100% work with them again.

Ready or Not rides that line between horror and comedy. It's a very unique movie. What do you personally, as kind of the person at the center of the whole thing, when people go see it, what do you want them to take away from the experience?

Samara Weaving: It's so entertaining. There isn't a moment of boredom to be had. So I hope people leave the theater buzzing.

You just wrapped filming Bill and Ted 3 recently. So I know you probably can't say too much specifically about it, but in your own words, what people expect from the movie?

Samara Weaving: A lot of more Bill & Ted. I really can't say anything. I'm so sorry.

How was the experience? Is it very different from what you've done before?

Samara Weaving: Yeah. Oh, it was incredible. Watching Keanu and Alex play those characters again. It was surreal and fantastic.

Is there anything you want to say about what you have coming up next? Or are there any projects that you maybe haven't done yet that you would love to take on in the future?

Samara Weaving: I can't say anything just yet, but there are some irons in the fire.

Ready or Not is in theaters now from Fox Searchlight.