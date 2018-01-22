Warner Bros. released a new sneak peek at Ready Player One, which explores the cinematic legacy of director Steven Spielberg. Author Ernest Cline, who wrote the novel that the movie adaptation is based on. The author reveals that he was raised on a steady diet of Steven Spielberg films and if it wasn't for his films, the book likely wouldn't have happened.

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure "Ready Player One," based on Ernest Cline's bestseller of the same name. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures' Ready Player One was originally slated for release on December 15, 2017. However, the film was later moved into the March 30, 2018 release date, after Star Wars: The Last Jedi was announced to hit theaters on that date. Now its March release makes it one of 2018's most highly-anticipated movies. As of now, the movie will go up against Lionsgate's Acrimony and PureFlix's God's Not Dead: Light in the Darkness. It seems likely that Ready Player One will have a huge box office debut.

A three-time Academy Award winner, Spielberg (Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan) is directing Ready Player One, based on Ernest Cline's bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film is being produced by Spielberg; Donald De Line, under his De Line Pictures banner; Dan Farah; and Spielberg's longtime colleague Kristie Macosko Krieger; with Bruce Berman serving as executive producer. De Line and Farah originally brought the project to Warner Bros. Ready Player One marks a return to Warner Bros. for Spielberg, who previously directed the studio's Empire of the Sun, The Color Purple and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, in addition to producing the hits Gremlins and The Goonies.

The cast also includes Olivia Cooke as Sam, a Canadian blogger who is known in the Oasis world as Art3mis, and will become a love interest for the lead character. Ben Mendelsohn is playing the executive of an Internet company who is trying to take control of Oasis. Mark Rylance and Simon Pegg have also recently joined the cast as James Donovan Halliday and Orgen Morrow, who co-created Oasis. Take a look at this sneak peek below, courtesy of Warner Bros. YouTube.