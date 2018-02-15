The new trailer for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One starts with the Crystal Key, which is the last of the three keys in Halliday's Anorak Invitation, going into the lock and turning. For those who have read Ernest Cline's book, you know that a whole bunch of action is about to take place. And the trailer does a good job of teasing all of the action in the movie while packing in more Easter Eggs than you can possibly imagine. There's a reference to Mario Kart and a brief glimpse of Rexy from Jurassic Park in a chase to name a few.

Ready Player One is a divisive book for people that have read it. You either love all of the references to the 80s and 90s or you come to loathe the overabundance of all of the nostalgia mixed with some questionable dialogue. However, there are plenty of readers that love the book, and will probably love the movie for the Easter Eggs alone. One's first impression after watching the new 2-minute trailer is that there's a lot going on it.

Steven Spielberg brought Rexy back from Jurassic Park, possibly on loan from Jurassic World 2, and King Kong is even spotted directly beforehand for half a second. Additionally, Overwatch's Mercy is spotted as are Halo Spartans all to the soundtrack of an eerie cover of "Pure Imagination." The Iron Giant is featured a bit more prominently than past trailers and the same can be said for the Back to the Future time traveling DeLorean. Getting to see Halo's Master Chief fight alongside Tracer and the Iron Giant is pretty cool even though those references were not used in Ernest Cline's book.

It looks like Steven Spielberg is really drawing heavily from the darker themes of the book with Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) watching his home get blown to smithereens at the hands of Ben Mendelsohn's Nolan Sorrento and the evil 1O1 corporations murderous side. The mix of the VR world in the OASIS is striking and really gives a neat interpretation of what the virtual world is all about in the original book. But will it be able to strike a chord like the Ready Player One book? We'll have to wait until March to find out.

Ready Player One hits theaters on March 29th, so the wait is almost over. In the meantime, there's plenty of trailers and posters to examine and study before heading to the theaters for a movie that already demands multiple viewings. There's also plenty of time to pick up Ernest Cline's book and read it before the movie. That way you can confidently say, "The book was so much better than the movie," to all of your friends. You can check out the brand-new trailer for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, below, thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures' YouTube channel.