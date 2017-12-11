If you're a fan of good sci-fi, we've got some excellent news for you. Author Ernest Cline confirms that he is indeed working on a Ready Player One sequel novel. His original 2011 book has taken on a life of its own and is set to be released as a movie next year. But now the author is writing a sequel to the original source material, which is exciting. Can it possibly live up to the original? That's going to be tough, but here's what Cline had to say about it in a recent interview.

"It's true. I can't talk about it too much, but there's no better inspiration for a writer [than] to return to a world they've already worked on when they're watching Steven Spielberg bring that world to life."

Ready Player One the novel is set in the year 2044. Reality is an ugly place. The only time teenage Wade Watts really feels alive is when he's jacked into the virtual utopia known as the OASIS. Wade's devoted his life to studying the puzzles hidden within this world's digital confines, puzzles that are based on their creator's obsession with the pop culture of decades past and that promise massive power and fortune to whoever can unlock them. When Wade stumbles upon the first clue, he finds himself beset by players willing to kill to take this ultimate prize. The race is on, and if Wade's going to survive, he'll have to win, and confront the real world he's always been so desperate to escape.

The movie is going to be taking some liberties with the source material, but it's still going to be loaded down with pop culture references. However, director Steven Spielberg has decided to largely remove references to his own work in the movie. Despite that, Spielberg seems like the right guy to bring this movie to life. Ernest Cline says working with Spielberg on the movie was very satisfying and he was even able to bounce ideas off of him.

"To get to not only collaborate with him to bring the first story to life, but then bounce ideas off of him for the sequel, is just the most gratifying thing that's ever happened to me in my life."

Ready Player One the movie is set to be released in theaters in March and there's no question that Warner Bros. would love to see it spawn a franchise. Could that be why Ernest Cline is now ready to write a sequel novel to Ready Player One? It's possible, but either way, this is something that should make a lot of people very happy. Ernest Cline was hush on the details in his interview with the Alamo Drafthouse, but the book is happening and that is exciting on its own. You can check out the video interview with Cline, courtesy of Ready Player One Movie Facebook for yourself below.