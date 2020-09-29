Though it works perfectly well as a standalone story, Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One could well follow the source novel and spawn a sequel sometime in the near future. Well, one person who is very much on board with returning to the digital world of the OASIS is Ready Player One lead, Tye Sheridan, who has his fingers crossed that the upcoming Ready Player Two will eventually be adapted for the big screen.

"Recently, like I've had people asking me questions about, you know, a Ready Player Two. You know, 'Is there going to be sequel?' And I think everybody's well aware that Ernie Cline is releasing a Ready Player Two, the novel. You know, but people keep asking me and I would love to have an answer for you and I think people, you know, will and can speculate all they want, but I don't really know what the plan is yet. I have my fingers crossed and, of course, I think it's a great and I loved working on that film, so yeah, I hope, I hope we get to do another."

So, while Sheridan lacks anything concrete to say about any impending sequel, he is clearly very eager to return to the world of Ready Player One, and reasons (as many have) that with the novel Ready Player Two due for release soon, talk will soon turn to bringing the follow-up to theaters.

Released back in 2018, the first Ready Player One dropped audiences in the year 2045. With the planet on the brink of chaos and collapse, people find salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the reclusive genius James Halliday. When Halliday dies, he promises his immense fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg that's hidden somewhere in the OASIS. When young Wade Watts joins the contest, he finds himself becoming an unlikely hero in a reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical world of mystery, discovery and danger.

Starring Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts, Ready Player One is directed by master filmmaker and lord of many a childhood, Steven Spielberg, working from a screenplay by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline based on Cline's 2011 novel of the same name. The movie stars Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance alongside Sheridan.

Cline's novel, Ready Player Two, is due to be released later this year on November 24. The author has had plans to craft a sequel since 2015 and has attributed further developments to the critical and financial success of the movie adaptation of the first novel, with Steven Spielberg even contributing to the writing process of Ready Player Two. Despite this, Cline has also declared his desire for Ready Player Two to be a continuation of the book rather than the movie.

Though not much is known about the plot, Cline has stated in the past that the follow-up novel will go in a different direction to its predecessor but involve all of the same characters, while continuing to explore pop culture references like the first book. No doubt that once Ready Player Two hits shelves in November it won't be long before the big screen adaptation is given the greenlight. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.