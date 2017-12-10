The second trailer for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One is here and it's even better than the first trailer that debuted over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con. There's less of a focus on the Iron Giant this time around and more emphasis on the book as we see Parzival and Art3mis dancing at James Halliday's former partner Ogden Morrow's 73rd birthday party. We see the Stacks blow up at the hands of Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn) and the IOI. This new trailer really gives fans of the book a better look at the words that they have read on the page and paints a surprisingly accurate view of the dystopian nature of the book.

Based on Ernest Cline's novel of the same name, Ready Player One tells the story of Wade Watts (Parvizal), an impoverished 18-year old who would rather spend the bulk of his time playing in the ultra-popular OASIS. As the new trailer reveals, upon learning that the game's mysterious creator, James Halliday, has died and hidden his fortune somewhere inside the game, Watts goes head-to-head with a number of other players in a race to decipher the riddles and find Halliday's treasure before others can. The OASIS comes to life and as expected, there are plenty of Easter Eggs in the trailer, waiting to be discovered.

The only way for Wade Watts to protect the OASIS is by uncovering clues with his virtual friends and allies whom he's never met in the real world: Art3mis (Olivia Cooke), Aech (Lena Waithe), and sort of friend and more annoying I-R0k (T.J. Miller). While their greatest foe in this quest is Nolan Sorrento (Mendelsohn), who is IOI's villainous chief of Oology. "Oology" is the study of Eggs, Easter Eggs to be specific, aka secrets within the OASIS harking back to Halliday's heyday in the 1980s. Wade and his team are competing against the rest of the world as well to uncover as many Easter Eggs as possible.

Mark Rylance, who plays James Donovan Halliday, the creator of the OASIS in Ready Player One recently told Vanity Fair that the movie will be "very faithful" to the book while also being its "own story." In other words, there's going to be quite a bit of changes to Ernest Cline's book, but that's to be expected when a book as expansive as Ready Player One is translated into a movie. T.J. Miller's character i-R0k will have more of a prominent role in the movie than he had in the book, but it's imagined that he'll be just as annoying, and Ben Mendelsohn has said that his character Nolan Sorrento will be quite different than the book, specifically saying that he's a "real bad guy."

A Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures production, the Ready Player One big screen adaption is being directed by Steven Spielberg, who is also producing alongside Donald De Line, under his De Line Pictures banner, Dan Farah and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Based on Ernest Cline's novel, the screenplay is by Cline, Zak Penn and Eric Eason. Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future trilogy) will compose the music. What are you waiting for? Go check out the new trailer for Ready Player One and jam out to Van Halen's hit song "Jump" below, courtesy of Warner Bros.' YouTube channel.