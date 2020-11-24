The Ready Player Two first reactions are in. Ernest Cline released the long-awaited sequel to his 2011 novel earlier this week, and fans are devouring it as they hunt for their own Easter Eggs. However, is the book good enough to warrant Ready Player Two on the big screen? As is the case with all reviews, some readers will agree and some will disagree, but the general consensus seems to be that Cline made a few missteps this time around. There are SPOILERS for Ready Player Two below.

#ReadyPlayerTwo is everything I dreamed it would be pic.twitter.com/C7oocc3QJN — Jacob Mercy (@jacobmercy) November 24, 2020

A fan of Ready Player One took to social media to post some excerpts from the new book. As may social media users have pointed out, Ready Player Two is remarkably similar to the first book since Wade once again goes on one of James Halliday's Easter Egg hunts. "I genuinely thought you've made this up to goof on this book, but this is actual content? Wtf," states one Ernest Cline fan, which seems to be a sentiment echoed by a lot of fans on social media at the moment.

There is a pretty heated backlash to Ready Player Two happening at the moment. After reading through the excerpts, a lot of people cannot believe that they're from the real book that Ernest Cline wrote. More than one fan of the author believes that the book was purely written to ensure that big screen sequel was made, especially with even more pop culture references than the first book. "Wait. This is a joke, right? Please tell me you made all these screen grabs up, because I'm genuinely falling for it."

The Ready Player Two story isn't the only thing that is getting blasted on social media. "I've agonized for weeks if I didn't feel something I wrote was up to snuff. This is an author who is not only published, he is so widely read that f***ing Spielberg adapted his book, and he is just saying names of things," said one dissatisfied reader. Some Ernest Cline fans have jumped into conspiracies, choosing to believe that the long-awaited book was actually ghost written by a Reddit community.

Ernest Cline wrote Ready Player Two, not some social media ghost writers. As is the case with just about anything, some people are going to love what Cline has done and they are going to look forward to seeing the sequel on the big screen. Others are going to hate the book and hope that it never makes it into theaters. With reactions like the ones mentioned above, the idea of a sequel might not be in the cards. Fans of the first book were left unhappy with what Steven Spielberg pulled off for the adaptation, so it will be interesting to see if the sequel happens or not. Ready Player Two can be purchased over at Penguin Random House. The tweets above and below do feature actual elements from the story, so consider yourself warned.

I genuinely thought you've made this up to goof on this book, but this is actual content? Wtf — Kurzengood!!! (@CurusKeel) November 24, 2020

Did he just let autocomplete write his whole book? — Jason Total Landscaping (@devatrox) November 24, 2020

Dude is this real? — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) November 24, 2020

Why does this read like Patrick Bateman talking about Huey Lewis and the News — Business Radroach (@bizradroach) November 24, 2020

I've agonised for weeks if I didn't feel something I wrote was up to snuff. This is an author who is not only published, he is so widely read that fucking Spielberg adapted his book, and he is just saying names of things. — Lars Andersen (@LKJAndersen) November 24, 2020

Uhuh, uhuh. So unrelated question: how can I make myself illiterate? — Bad-eleine (@pbAstronaut) November 24, 2020

Wait. This is a joke, right? Please tell me you made all these screen grabs up, because I’m genuinely falling for it. — Andy Rattinger: Agent of M.A.S.K. (@Rattinger) November 24, 2020

How does one write this shit and not doe immediately. — Russell Beeves (@WerewolfLiker) November 24, 2020

Omg it's just a list of references over and over. — Axton10_61 (@Axton10_61) November 24, 2020

This is a glorified fanfic, I swear to god.



I could honestly write a better novel about NHL Mascots — Rusty Ralston says Black Lives Matter (@Rusty13Ralston) November 24, 2020

It reads like this was ghostwritten by Reddit — John Hannon (@john_hannon) November 24, 2020

It’s like when a geeky guy corners you at a party and is trying to impress you but his references are so obvious that you aren’t sure how much is him condescending to you and how much is him being really that boring. — Dawn is wearing a mask. (@obi_dawn) November 24, 2020