The Ready Player One sequel book is all set to hit shelves this November. Author Ernest Cline is bringing readers back to the Oasis in Ready Player Two. The first installment was a huge hit on the New York Times bestsellers list where it hit number one and remained on the list for over 100 weeks. Then, Steven Spielberg stepped in to adapt the book for the big screen in 2018. The movie received some mixed reviews, but it was mainly over the fact that it changed a decent amount of the source material, which is what happens nearly every time books become movies.

Ready Player Two will be available on November 24th and pre-orders are now being taken. In addition, the book's cover has been revealed and it's in the same style as the first installment. Ernest Cline has been hard at work on the sequel for a few years and admitted back in 2018 that it was a tough process, mainly over the fact that he did not want to make a "sequel" to the Steven Spielberg adaptation. Instead, Cline wants the follow up to feel true to the first book, like a natural progression.

While it's unclear what Ready Player Two will be about, Ernest Cline has revealed that all of the main characters from Ready Player One will be returning. The original story, set in a dystopia in 2045, follows protagonist Wade Watts on his search for an Easter Egg in a worldwide virtual reality game, the discovery of which would lead him to inherit the game creator's fortune. However, he ends up running into some competition for the Egg from the world and corporation IOI. In the end, Watts wins the race and wipes out IOI. So, where does Cline go from there?

Ready Player One stars Tye Sheridan as the young protagonist Wade Watts, and the supporting cast includes Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance. The movie grossed $583 million worldwide, which gave Steven Spielberg his biggest box office success since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. With the new book on the way, one can almost guarantee that a big screen adaptation will be on the way too, though it's unclear if Steven Spielberg will be behind it.

Ernest Cline has compiled Ready Player Two into 384 pages, but there's still no other details out at the moment. The cover shows off the same single Pitfall-like character leaping like the first book, but instead of a key, it looks like he's jumping for a rupee from The Legend of Zelda. Will one of Nintendo's biggest franchises have a place in Ready Player Two? While that has not been confirmed, one could easily see that happening for Wade Watts and his crew. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Ready Player Two news.