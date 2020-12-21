Following the recent release of Ernest Cline's Ready Player Two, talk has quickly turned to whether audiences will ever see the sequel adapted for the big screen. Well, according to Cline, development is already underway on the sci-fi adventure follow-up, and while it is in the early stages and has not yet been announced by the studio, the author seems confident that most of the original team will return.

"It's in the early stages right now, especially since Hollywood is in limbo right now. But I can tell from the experience of making the first movie that everybody had a lot of fun."

Released back in 2018, beloved director Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the first novel, Ready Player One, dropped audiences in the year 2045. With the planet on the brink of chaos and collapse, people find salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the reclusive genius James Halliday. When Halliday dies, he promises his immense fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg that's hidden somewhere in the OASIS. When young Wade Watts joins the contest, he finds himself becoming an unlikely hero in a reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical world of mystery, discovery and danger.

Ready Player One comes from a screenplay by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline and stars Tye Sheridan as Wade Watts alongside Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance alongside Sheridan.

Ready Player Two meanwhile was released in November and is a direct sequel to the book rather than the movie. Picking up days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday's contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday's vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous - and addictive - than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest - a last Easter egg from Halliday, hinting at a mysterious prize.

While a movie adaptation of the Ready Player One sequel has yet to be greenlit, one person who is very much on board with returning to the digital world of the OASIS is Ready Player One lead, Tye Sheridan, who has his fingers crossed that the upcoming Ready Player Two will eventually explode onto the big screen. "Recently, like I've had people asking me questions about, you know, a Ready Player Two," the actor said earlier this year. "You know, 'Is there going to be sequel?' And I think everybody's well aware that Ernie Cline is releasing a Ready Player Two, the novel. You know, but people keep asking me and I would love to have an answer for you and I think people, you know, will and can speculate all they want, but I don't really know what the plan is yet. I have my fingers crossed and, of course, I think it's a great and I loved working on that film, so yeah, I hope, I hope we get to do another."

While Ready Player Two has been widely mocked for its over-reliance on nostalgia and references to 80's pop culture, it's likely just a matter of time before Ready Player Two is given the go-ahead. This comes to us from Inverse.