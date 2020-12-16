Scott Stapp is making the jump to Hollywood. The Creed frontman and Grammy winner is set to play legendary singer Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic on former president Ronald Reagan. This will mark Stapp's feature debut as an actor. Stapp is a successful musician and many from the world of music have made the transition to acting in the past. But he has some very big shoes to fill.

According to a new report, Scott Stapp will play Frank Sinatra in a scene in the upcoming biopic, simply titled Reagan. Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap, The Day After Tomorrow) is set to play the role of Ronald Reagan who was, himself, an actor before making it in politics. The movie is currently in production. The scene in question will take place at the Coconut Grove, which was a staple of old Hollywood. The scene is set during a time when Reagan was head of the Screen Actors Guild. Stapp had this to say about it in a statement.

"Frank Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint. He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production."

The cast also includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher and Jon Voight as a KGB agent who tracked Reagan for years. Sean McNamara (Soul Surfer, Miracle Season) is in the director's chair. Howard Klausner (Space Cowboys, The Last Ride) penned the screenplay. McNamara had this to say about it in a statement.

"We are honored to have Scott in Reagan. Scott's known for big, high energy performances so it was a thrill to see him shift gears to embody Sinatra's contained charisma."

Scott Stapp is best known as the lead singer in the band Creed. The group had tremendous success in the late 90s and early 2000s, with songs such as My Sacrifice and With Arms Wide Open. Creed has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. Stapp has also had a solo career, releasing his most recent solo album, The Space Between the Shadows, in 2019. Frank Sinatra, meanwhile, was one of the most popular and best-selling artists of all time. Sinatra sold more than 150 million albums. Sinatra also had himself quite the successful acting career, winning an Oscar for From Here to Eternity.

Ronald Reagan is best known as the 40th president of the United States, serving two terms from 1981 to 1989. He also served as Governor of California from 1967 to 1975. Reagan had previously been a successful actor, starring in movies such as Hellcats of the Navy, The Killers and Bedtimes for Bonzo. Reagan does not yet have a release date set but is expected to arrive sometime next year. This news comes to us via Billboard.