We may not be getting a new Friday the 13th movie anytime soon but that doesn't mean fans of the franchise are completely out of luck. The folks at Crystal Lake Tours have announced new events this fall, which will allow people to tour the original filming location that served as Camp Crystal Lake in the iconic horror franchise. Not only will these tours be happening on Halloween, but fans will have the chance to walk the blood-soaked grounds Jason calls home on an actual Friday the 13th.

The tours will take place at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, which is located in New Jersey. Crystal Lake Tours promises that a limited number of tickets will be available for each date a tour is offered to allow for social distancing. Temperature checks will be required along with face masks for those who attend. They also will not be doing a ticket lottery due to travel restrictions. Tickets will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. There are two different tours available. They are described as follows.

Lakefront Tours: Starting at $89 plus tax and fees. These shorter tours take you directly to the center of the Camp Crystal Lake movie set: the lake! You will visit 5 filming locations in this area and have plenty of time to take photos. Includes special gifts (approximately $30 value).

Full Tours: Starting at $159 plus tax and fees. The full loop tour includes all filming locations at the camp and plenty of time to take photos. The evening session of this tour also includes all filming locations, in the dark! Bring your flashlight along to experience our first-ever night tours. Includes special gifts (approximately $30 value).

Crystal Lake Tours also says that the tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Resale is also prohibited. Tours are being offered on several dates in October and November starting on October 23. Perhaps most importantly, there are several tours on Halloween, as well as November 13, which just so happens to a Friday. Given the namesake of the franchise, that date will surely be coveted for those who are looking to make the trek.

Back in 2018, Crystal Lake Tours offered an overnight stay at the camp for the first time. The tours have been taking place since 2011. On a day-to-day basis, fans aren't allowed to take a look around the site where the original 1980 slasher flick was filmed. As such, these tours offer horror lovers a unique opportunity.

Meanwhile, our odds of seeing Jason Voorhees in a movie remain up in the air. While there is unquestionably an audience for a new Friday the 13th, the franchise remains tied up in a never-ending and complicated legal battle regarding the rights. Until that is settled, there will be no movement on a new iteration of the series. While we wait, Scream Factory is gearing up to release its gigantic Friday the 13th box set next week, for those who are looking to get their slasher fix. Anyone interested in booking a tour can do so by heading over to CrystalLakeTours.com.